This Man Is Teaching People About The Dangers Of The Zika Virus Through Dancehall Music
An infectious virus AND beat.
Michael Abrahams, a gynecologist and YouTube sensation from Kingston, Jamaica, has put together a catchy song outlining how to avoid catching the Zika virus.
The video, titled "We Nuh Want ZIKV," provides tips on how to avoid attracting mosquitos, the carriers of the Zika virus.
These include cleaning out flower vases daily, properly disposing of rubbish, and upturning containers that could hold stagnant water.
According to the BBC, Jamaica has had only one reported case of Zika so far, but as Abrahams says, "prevention is the greatest weapon."
Abrahams is a popular public figure in Jamaica and uses Twitter and YouTube to spread medical knowledge in a humorous way.
Speaking to the BBC, Abrahams said that the video was made to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, especially young people.
"The Minister of Health had seen my work," he said. "I said I thought we needed something visual, and it was deliberately done in a dancehall style — the most popular genre in Jamaica — to engage a wider crowd."
