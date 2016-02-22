BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Man Is Teaching People About The Dangers Of The Zika Virus Through Dancehall Music

world

This Man Is Teaching People About The Dangers Of The Zika Virus Through Dancehall Music

An infectious virus AND beat.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 22, 2016, at 6:47 a.m. ET

Michael Abrahams, a gynecologist and YouTube sensation from Kingston, Jamaica, has put together a catchy song outlining how to avoid catching the Zika virus.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The video, titled "We Nuh Want ZIKV," provides tips on how to avoid attracting mosquitos, the carriers of the Zika virus.

youtube.com

These include cleaning out flower vases daily, properly disposing of rubbish, and upturning containers that could hold stagnant water.

youtube.com

According to the BBC, Jamaica has had only one reported case of Zika so far, but as Abrahams says, "prevention is the greatest weapon."

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Abrahams is a popular public figure in Jamaica and uses Twitter and YouTube to spread medical knowledge in a humorous way.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Speaking to the BBC, Abrahams said that the video was made to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, especially young people.

youtube.com

"The Minister of Health had seen my work," he said. "I said I thought we needed something visual, and it was deliberately done in a dancehall style — the most popular genre in Jamaica — to engage a wider crowd."

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT