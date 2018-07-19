BuzzFeed News

This Korean Guy Covered "Country Roads" For His American Fans And They Love Him For It

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 19, 2018, at 6:09 a.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2018, at 6:09 a.m. ET

Charming_Jo is a 23-year-old streamer from South Korea. He mainly plays video games and sings on Twitch and YouTube.

Last week, he won fellow streamer RajjPatel's weekly talent show, Twitch's Got Talent.

The streamer, real name Jangwoo Cho, told BuzzFeed that the win brought him a wave of new fans, some of who requested he sing "Country Roads" by John Denver. So, he did.

video-player.buzzfeed.com / Via clips.twitch.tv

You can watch the full clip here and the full stream here.

People immediately loved it.

Over the past week, the clip has been viewed nearly a million times, and spread across social media.

https://t.co/6MG5AX5RMu CLIP OF THE YEAR, wtf :D
Strobel @Chefstrobel

https://t.co/6MG5AX5RMu CLIP OF THE YEAR, wtf :D

THIS MAN HAS A VOICE OF AN ANGEL https://t.co/36uSJeU7q4
Tay @taydert0t

THIS MAN HAS A VOICE OF AN ANGEL https://t.co/36uSJeU7q4

This guys voice https://t.co/jL8vDbF7gV
Darren Lim Geers @GeersArt

This guys voice https://t.co/jL8vDbF7gV

Cho said that gaining the attention of western commentators was like his "dream coming true."

"I didn't expect those great comments, I am really thankful for the nice comments," he said. "My American dream was to have lots of Western fans."

"This seems like my dream coming true," he said.

