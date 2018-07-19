This Korean Guy Covered "Country Roads" For His American Fans And They Love Him For It
"This seems like my dream coming true," he said.
Charming_Jo is a 23-year-old streamer from South Korea. He mainly plays video games and sings on Twitch and YouTube.
Last week, he won fellow streamer RajjPatel's weekly talent show, Twitch's Got Talent.
The streamer, real name Jangwoo Cho, told BuzzFeed that the win brought him a wave of new fans, some of who requested he sing "Country Roads" by John Denver. So, he did.
You can watch the full clip here and the full stream here.
People immediately loved it.
Over the past week, the clip has been viewed nearly a million times, and spread across social media.
Cho said that gaining the attention of western commentators was like his "dream coming true."
"I didn't expect those great comments, I am really thankful for the nice comments," he said. "My American dream was to have lots of Western fans."
