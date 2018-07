This Korean Guy Covered "Country Roads" For His American Fans And They Love Him For It

"This seems like my dream coming true," he said.

Last week, he won fellow streamer RajjPatel's weekly talent show, Twitch's Got Talent.

You can watch the full clip here and the full stream here .

The streamer, real name Jangwoo Cho, told BuzzFeed that the win brought him a wave of new fans, some of who requested he sing "Country Roads" by John Denver. So, he did.

Over the past week, the clip has been viewed nearly a million times, and spread across social media.

THIS MAN HAS A VOICE OF AN ANGEL https://t.co/36uSJeU7q4

Cho said that gaining the attention of western commentators was like his "dream coming true."

"I didn't expect those great comments, I am really thankful for the nice comments," he said. "My American dream was to have lots of Western fans."