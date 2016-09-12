BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This K-Pop Star Firing An Arrow Might Be The Most Majestic Thing To Ever Happen

world

This K-Pop Star Firing An Arrow Might Be The Most Majestic Thing To Ever Happen

The ultimate hair goal.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 11:03 a.m. ET

Chou Tzu-yu is a member of K-pop band Twice.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The group recently took part in the Idol Star Athletics Championships, an annual sports event where Korean celebrities compete.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Chou took part in the archery event, and a clip from the event has gone viral on social media.

holy shit this is the most badass dramatic &amp; graceful thing i've ever seen
nallie 🏹 @TWICETW1CE

holy shit this is the most badass dramatic &amp; graceful thing i've ever seen

Reply Retweet Favorite

The reason?

Twitter: @TWICETW1CE
ADVERTISEMENT

That hair flip.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @TWICETW1CE

People on social media became just a *little* bit obsessed with her hair.

Twitter: @TWICETW1CE
Twitter: @TWICETW1CE
Instagram

One guy tried to recreate it. He didn't do too bad!

.@TWICETW1CE
Kyle Hill @Sci_Phile

.@TWICETW1CE

Reply Retweet Favorite

But obviously nothing beat the original. Bow down to Chou Tzu-yu 💖

@TWICETW1CE Tzuyu FTW 😭💕🙌
Moonlight84 @JennieVan84

@TWICETW1CE Tzuyu FTW 😭💕🙌

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT