People Are Really Relating To These Game Show Contestants Trying To Climb A Slippery Staircase

Real footage of all of us navigating this year.

By Rachael Krishna and Eimi Yamamitsu

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Posted on November 21, 2017, at 6:11 a.m. ET

A clip from a Japanese game show in which contestants have to climb a slippery set of stairs has gone viral.

can someone explain why japanese game show 'slippery stairs' hasn't made its way to our part of the world yet
juan @juanbuis

can someone explain why japanese game show 'slippery stairs' hasn't made its way to our part of the world yet

This footage is taken from October 2016's edition of biannual Japanese show All-Star Thanksgiving, in which celebrities participate in a number of games and challenges.

オールスター感謝祭 / Via LINE

Yes, those are celebrities in the clip.

オールスター感謝祭

The video was shared to Twitter by @juanbuis, and people immediately loved it.

I have not laughed so much in a long time .. https://t.co/SC01FxFBFD
Karen Tighe @karentighe

I have not laughed so much in a long time .. https://t.co/SC01FxFBFD

I watched the entire 9 minutes of this in the library instead of working. https://t.co/ZNghXMapbM
Jarod thankfully relieved @ja_rod__kef

I watched the entire 9 minutes of this in the library instead of working. https://t.co/ZNghXMapbM

They needed to see more.

@juanbuis Great. I am not going to be able to move on with my life until I find out who won.
JoelHeyman @JoelHeyman

@juanbuis Great. I am not going to be able to move on with my life until I find out who won.

@juanbuis Where can I watch this?!
Sam @SamHeart14

@juanbuis Where can I watch this?!

And found it painfully relatable and applicable to real life.

those Brexit negotiations in full https://t.co/tys4QYXYPF
Katie Martin @katie_martin_fx

those Brexit negotiations in full https://t.co/tys4QYXYPF

Non-academic friend: how difficult is it to get research funding? Me: something like this https://t.co/fc4GEEv6Du
Lovic🐁💉🔬☠ @LovicLab

Non-academic friend: how difficult is it to get research funding? Me: something like this https://t.co/fc4GEEv6Du

an amazing video of me trying to navigate my 20s https://t.co/4yMZBaokYX
clipka @clipka_

an amazing video of me trying to navigate my 20s https://t.co/4yMZBaokYX

And if this clip wasn't enough, here's the conclusion.

for everyone asking, here's the thrilling conclusion
juan @juanbuis

for everyone asking, here's the thrilling conclusion

Hard same.

@HeemOnWheels @Maddcurlss @Qayyim27_ @juanbuis meanwhile here’s me
a timo @awildtimo

@HeemOnWheels @Maddcurlss @Qayyim27_ @juanbuis meanwhile here’s me

