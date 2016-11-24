BuzzFeed News

This Guy's Instagram Captions Are Gloriously Extra

I aspire to this man's Instagram game, and eyebrows.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on November 24, 2016, at 10:32 a.m. ET

Jaboukie Young-White is a 22-year-old living in Brooklyn. He's a comedian and works in film.

Instagram: @jaboukie

On Tuesday, Young-White's brother, Javaughn, shared screenshots of his brother's Instagram to Twitter.

can someone come confiscate my brother's Instagram
j @younggwhite

can someone come confiscate my brother's Instagram

In short: Young-White's Instagram captions are amazing.

Instagram: @jaboukie

Like, these are art.

Instagram: @jaboukie
So far, Javaughn's tweet has been liked over 21,000 times. Twitter users loved his brother's confidence and humor.

Twitter: @younggwhite

Young-White told BuzzFeed that he used to post a lot of "contrived headassery" on his Instagram account but eventually discovered it was a great way to let out his personality.

instagram.com

"After a while, though, I realized that there's no point in using social media if I don't find it fun, and my main goal became just trying to make myself laugh," he said. "It's a necessary outlet, 'cus I stay taking jokes too far IRL."

instagram.com

When asked about his brother making his Instagram go viral, Jaboukie said his brother is someone who, "goes viral every time he applies Chapstick," but he's incredibly grateful for all the attention he has received.

Instagram: @jaboukie

"I've always loved making people laugh more than anything, so it's very dope but also very surreal to see the little asides that I wrote actually brighten people's day."

Instagram: @jaboukie
