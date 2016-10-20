This Guy Lost His Phone And Then Became Best Friends With The Guy Who Found It In Indonesia

This is the best.

Last December, Noda was traveling on a Nanbu Line train in Japan when he lost his phone and ID. He filed a report at the train station but it was never returned.

Later in December, Syahri Rochmat, a 24-year-old railway employee in Jakarta, Indonesia, had to clear out a decommissioned Japanese train.

The train had completed its last journey in Japan on Dec. 5, and was then shipped to Indonesia to be used there. While Rochmat was preparing the train, he discovered a phone on the floor.