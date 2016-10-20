BuzzFeed News

This Guy Lost His Phone And Then Became Best Friends With The Guy Who Found It In Indonesia

This is the best.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 7:17 a.m. ET

Shota Noda is a 21-year-old student from the Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

Facebook: profile.php

Last December, Noda was traveling on a Nanbu Line train in Japan when he lost his phone and ID. He filed a report at the train station but it was never returned.

Syahri Rochmat

Later in December, Syahri Rochmat, a 24-year-old railway employee in Jakarta, Indonesia, had to clear out a decommissioned Japanese train.

The train had completed its last journey in Japan on Dec. 5, and was then shipped to Indonesia to be used there. While Rochmat was preparing the train, he discovered a phone on the floor.

Rochmat, a train enthusiast, posted a photo of the ID to Twitter, seeing if anyone could help him return it to its owner.

Syahri Rochmat
According to the Straits Times, one of Rochmat's followers contacted the university listed on the card and found Noda's Facebook.

The men got in contact online to arrange the phone's return, but miscommunication and high delivery fees meant they spoke for seven months without success.

So finally, Noda decided to visit Indonesia. In July, the two men met and Rochmat returned the phone and ID card.

Syahri Rochmat

The two got on pretty well. Noda even wore a train T-shirt that Rochmat gave him.

Syahri Rochmat

They got on so well, in fact, that in August Rochmat traveled to Japan to see Noda.

Syahri Rochmat
And he also got to indulge his love of Japanese trains.

Twitter: @mari40030

Rochmat told BuzzFeed News that he is very grateful for the experience, which has gone viral in the pair's home countries.

Persahabatan tak lekang oleh jarak @syahrirochmat 👍👍 #Respect
Lintas Tangerang @JalitaTangerang

Persahabatan tak lekang oleh jarak @syahrirochmat 👍👍 #Respect

"I was pleased to be good friends with Shota," Rochmat said. "I am very happy."

Syahri Rochmat

Noda told Japan News that "this smartphone and new friendship are precious to me."

