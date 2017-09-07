@pfangirl I missed her wearing her deal with it glasses, but I also got this- which I think is also rad.

Beverly's granddaughter, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that her grandmother's awesome costume was made by her daughter, who can be seen pushing her wheelchair, and she added the sunglasses idea.

"As a family, we've always loved dressing up, for Renaissance fairs or Halloween, in costumes or in other fun outfits," said the granddaughter.

"When my mother and I first started visiting Dragon Con, we would go with friends and dress up but not as any particular characters. We would stay at my grandmother's since she's not far outside of Atlanta, and so she would hear stories from us about the fun we were having over the weekend. Four years ago, my brother joined us and we all decided to make and do actual cosplays, and my grandmother, after having heard all about it, said she wanted to join in. We were already doing Game of Thrones–themed outfits, so Olenna Tyrell was the perfect choice for her. "