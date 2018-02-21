BuzzFeed News

This Girl's Reaction To Discovering Her Brother Is A Furry Is Entertaining As Fuck

news

"I will take it down in your sleep."

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on February 21, 2018, at 7:36 a.m. ET

@itskonomichi is a 23-year-old furry from Florida. His fursona is a red panda called Konomichi.

How YOU doin'? #FursuitFriday
Cinnamon Subwoofer @itskonomichi

How YOU doin'? #FursuitFriday

He told BuzzFeed News that he recently decided to get a decal of his fursona for his room. It was behind his door, so usually out of sight — until his sister, who didn't know he was a furry, noticed it. "She started putting stuff together in her head," he said, "so I just started filming."

So my sister found out I was a furry She did not approve.
Cinnamon Subwoofer @itskonomichi

So my sister found out I was a furry She did not approve.

Konomichi showed the video to some friends, who told him to put it on Twitter. When he did so on Friday, it quickly picked up over 18,000 retweets. People loved his sister.

im the sister https://t.co/42ZvGdWEv1
That’s Cause I’ve Read @sheisresting

im the sister https://t.co/42ZvGdWEv1

This is entertaining as fuck. https://t.co/jVp3OQz2PB
A Dog On Quest @S0LARDOG

This is entertaining as fuck. https://t.co/jVp3OQz2PB

And she quickly became a meme.

@itskonomichi Grats. Your sister has entered memedom.
A.J.'s Ready to Body 2018 @Argent_Rizer_13

@itskonomichi Grats. Your sister has entered memedom.

@itskonomichi
What we owe to each other @HugoThePinkCat

@itskonomichi

@itskonomichi When you're a meme and kind of hate it at the same time
Da Crockos @Crockodawg

@itskonomichi When you're a meme and kind of hate it at the same time

So Konomichi followed up with an equally hilarious video of her reacting to her memes.

Y’ALL THIS REACHED ONE OF /HER/ FRIENDS. THEY WANT HER REACTIONS FRAMED I’M SCREAMING
Cinnamon Subwoofer @itskonomichi

Y’ALL THIS REACHED ONE OF /HER/ FRIENDS. THEY WANT HER REACTIONS FRAMED I’M SCREAMING

"Once my sister's friends started hearing about the tweet without anyone telling them, we knew it had surpassed even furry Twitter," he said. "And even then the reactions were still positive, and memes and reposts reigned supreme."

Konomichi said the reaction has been overwhelming, and loved how everyone has responded.

"People are loving my sister’s reaction and how genuine it all was."

The artist behind his decal even gave Konomichi's sister her very own fursona.

@itskonomichi because
MARILYN MONROE @Fireflufferz

@itskonomichi because

His sister, of course, responded.

I have an update
Cinnamon Subwoofer @itskonomichi

I have an update

