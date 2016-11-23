BuzzFeed News

People Are Moved By This Grandpa's Final Message To His Grandchildren

"I think my grandpa made the video to make sure we know that even when he's no longer with us, he still loves my family."

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 7:19 a.m. ET

Daysia Torres is a 16-year-old high school student from the Bay Area.

On Sunday Daysia shared a video that her grandpa Ramon Torres made days before his death from lung cancer in 2014.

DAY @daysiavu

my grandpa made this video for me &amp; my siblings three days before he passed away. life is too short appreciate your… https://t.co/c8VeuIavtx

In the video, Ramon tells his three grandchildren he loves them and that when he dies, they should keep loving each other.

Daysia told BuzzFeed News she was close to her grandfather, and his death had a big impact on her life.

"My grandpa was the kindest and funniest guy I knew, and I'm sure everyone that knew him would agree," she said. "I think my grandpa made the video to make sure we know that even when he's no longer with us, he still loves my family."

Since being shared to Twitter, the video has been liked over 70,000 times. The video has led many other Twitter users to send Daysia messages of condolence and share their similar experiences.

When asked why she shared the video to Twitter, she said she wanted to honor the anniversary of his death and show people that life is too short.

@daysiavu god bless you and your family girl💘 your lolo touched my heart
umami @jaaaymar

@daysiavu god bless you and your family girl💘 your lolo touched my heart

"'I'm just happy to see that my grandfather has touched and inspired thousands of people," she said.

