People Are Moved By This Grandpa's Final Message To His Grandchildren
"I think my grandpa made the video to make sure we know that even when he's no longer with us, he still loves my family."
Daysia Torres is a 16-year-old high school student from the Bay Area.
On Sunday Daysia shared a video that her grandpa Ramon Torres made days before his death from lung cancer in 2014.
In the video, Ramon tells his three grandchildren he loves them and that when he dies, they should keep loving each other.
Daysia told BuzzFeed News she was close to her grandfather, and his death had a big impact on her life.
"My grandpa was the kindest and funniest guy I knew, and I'm sure everyone that knew him would agree," she said. "I think my grandpa made the video to make sure we know that even when he's no longer with us, he still loves my family."
Since being shared to Twitter, the video has been liked over 70,000 times. The video has led many other Twitter users to send Daysia messages of condolence and share their similar experiences.
When asked why she shared the video to Twitter, she said she wanted to honor the anniversary of his death and show people that life is too short.
"'I'm just happy to see that my grandfather has touched and inspired thousands of people," she said.
-
