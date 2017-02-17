BuzzFeed News

This Giant Gray Blobby Thing Has Become A Huge Meme In Russia For Some Reason

This Giant Gray Blobby Thing Has Become A Huge Meme In Russia For Some Reason

IDK what this is.

By Rachael Krishna and Victor Stepanov

Rachael Krishna

Victor Stepanov

Posted on February 17, 2017, at 7:19 a.m. ET

In January, someone shared a picture of a sculpture at the medical centre of Leiden University in the Netherlands on Russian website Pikabu. The sculptor, Margriet van Breevoort, created the piece to symbolize patients' experience of waiting to see a doctor.

The picture of the sculpture subsequently spread across Russian social media, where it became a huge meme.

"Hey lady, why are you cutting in line without even asking?"

View this post on Facebook
"Hey lady, why are you cutting in line without even asking?"

The sculpture was given the name "Zhdun," which roughly means "the one who waits."

"I clicked on something and everything disappeared."

View this post on Facebook
"I clicked on something and everything disappeared."

Soon, Zhdun was being photoshopped into other famous memes, like Graham — the disgusting car crash meme.

View this post on Facebook
He's found his way into famous art.

View this post on Facebook
Early this month, Zhdun was given his own VK page, which quickly gained over 80,000 followers.

People then started memeing like crazy.

&quot;Plans for Valentine’s Day? As usual.&quot;
"Plans for Valentine’s Day? As usual."

Of course there was a Trump one.

Russians have even been making visits to Leiden University to see Zhdun up close.

View this photo on Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Margriet van Breevoort, who now calls herself the "mother of the Zhdun," told BuzzFeed News that she found out her sculpture had become a meme after she got a lot of Russian followers on Instagram.

She said she loves the reaction, especially when Zhdun is photoshopped into paintings, and says that she might bring the sculpture to Russia in the future.

"I am planning on making a new Zhdun companion and maybe a female version for an exhibition in May in Amsterdam," she said. "After that, it might go to Russia to be exhibited or auctioned."

All of the Russian internet, waiting for the Zhdun exhibition.

