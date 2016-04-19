This Guy Is Turning People's Terrible Bicycle Drawings Into Beautiful Realistic Designs "Most of them would be impossible to ride." Twitter

An Italian designer has turned peoples' horrible drawings of bicycles into lifelike renders. behance.net behance.net

Gianluca Gimini began the project in 2009, when he and a friend spoke about how difficult it is for people to draw a bicycle. behance.net behance.net

From that point, he has always carried a pen and paper with him. For years, he asked friends, family, and complete strangers to draw a bicycle from memory. In 2016, he decided it was time to start making these drawings an almost-reality. behance.net behance.net

Gimini used photos of real bikes, heavily edited, to bring the drawings to life. The GIF below shows the process. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Gianluca Gimini

Gimini told BuzzFeed News that the designs included in his collection, called "Velocipedia," were the ones he found most compelling. behance.net behance.net

"There is an incredible diversity of new typologies emerging from these crowd-sourced and technically error-driven drawings," he said. "A single designer could not invent so many new bike designs in 100 lifetimes." behance.net behance.net

When asked if he has any plans to make the bicycles real, Gimini said that "most of them would be impossible to ride. The rest would be terribly uncomfortable." behance.net behance.net