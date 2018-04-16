BuzzFeed News

This Dog Got Detained For Chasing A Deer And His Reaction Is Everything

"Free him."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on April 16, 2018, at 10:20 a.m. ET

Emme Thompson is a 21-year-old student at Dalhousie University. Her family is based in Kenora, Ontario.

Thompson's family has a mixed-breed rescue dog called Finn.

Thompson told BuzzFeed News that Saturday, her dad and his girlfriend were taking Finn for a walk on a local trail when they let him off his leash.

Usually, Finn is totally fine with this, but this time he caught the smell of a deer and ran. &quot;I guess he caught the scent of a deer because he took off into the bush, not responding to their calls and whistles,&quot; she said.
Usually, Finn is totally fine with this, but this time he caught the smell of a deer and ran. "I guess he caught the scent of a deer because he took off into the bush, not responding to their calls and whistles," she said.

When the pair were headed back to the trail, they got a call from Ontario Provincial Police.

The police told them that they had found Finn after he caused some chaos chasing a deer along a road. "He’s an extremely fast runner and inevitably caught up to the deer where they had a bit of a scrap, he’s much smaller than a deer so it got away and he gave up the chase."

When Thompson's father and girlfriend went to pick up Finn, they took a photo of Finn in the police car, which Thompson then shared to Twitter.

someone called the police on my dog because he ran away and attacked a deer and i know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car i’m alskdjfhsgh 😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/czZqzzc3x3

Since being posted Saturday, the photo has been retweeted over 143,000 times.

Oh Finn.

People loved Finn's unimpressed reaction.

@emmethompsonn @kayla_gabrielle He looks like he’s saying “ This some bullshit, I ain’t eem do nothing” #freeEmmesDog

@emmethompsonn @Celestino_M “So you not gon’ bail me out?

Doesn't look remorseful https://t.co/6yVf48NjDF

Some shared their own experiences of pet incarceration.

@emmethompsonn My dog ran away and made it to a main road, a fire truck on a way to a call called 911 to have her picked up. I was laughing so hard when they brought her back I started crying. https://t.co/56W95FdpB4

@emmethompsonn Dogs really be getting treated like inmates 😂

And others sent messages of solidarity from their own pups.

@emmethompsonn my Finn wishes your Finn good luck

@emmethompsonn a fellow finn wishes him well in court!

@emmethompsonn Bruce stands with Finn

Finn even got support from @dog_rates.

@dog_rates what do you think? he’s a good boy i swear 😩

free him https://t.co/zI1h2Q6RIO

Thompson says that Finn was released back to her dad after a quick lecture about keeping Finn on his leash. They're waiting to see if they hear anything else from police.

btw his name is finn, he’s out now but we’re still waiting to find out what’ll happen to him. he’s a good boy he just hates deer 😭 https://t.co/YB0lKkccuY

"We’re hoping the worst case scenario is just a fine," she said. While they wait, Thompson says the reaction to the tweet has been great, and she's been comforted to see so many people understand the situation.

@emmethompsonn I'm sure you could get a lawyer to handle this pro-bone-o

"For some dogs, it’s squirrels or mailmen and for Finn it’s deer! He is such a friendly and gentle dog," she said.

