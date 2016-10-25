Once A Year, Iceland's Women Go On Strike To Protest The Gender Pay Gap
The date of the protest marks the point in the year when women on average begin working for free.
On Monday, thousands of women across Iceland left work at 2:38 p.m. in protest against the country's gender pay gap.
The annual event, Kvennafrí or "Women's Day Off," has been observed since 1975 to raise awareness of the continuing pay disparity between men and women. The difference is currently 18%, according to Mashable.
For this year's event, women shared photos of themselves gathering and preparing to go on strike, using the hashtags #kvennafrí and #jöfnkjör, which means equal treatment.
Since its creation over 40 years ago, the day has been supported by women's rights groups across Europe.
Iceland is currently predicted to be the first country to close the gender pay gap. Its government has pledged to achieve pay equality by 2022.
