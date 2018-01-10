BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These YouTubers Are Being Called Out For Posting A Video In Which They Appear To Kidnap A Japanese Child

news

These YouTubers Are Being Called Out For Posting A Video In Which They Appear To Kidnap A Japanese Child

One of the YouTubers said the video was staged and that the family involved knew what was happening.

By Rachael Krishna and Ikran Dahir

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Ikran Dahir

Ikran Dahir

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 12, 2018, at 6:27 a.m. ET

Posted on January 10, 2018, at 9:14 a.m. ET

Nick Joseph and Dan Rue are a YouTube comedy duo best known for originating the meme, "Oh no baby! What is you doing?"

knowyourmeme

Last year, they filmed a video in Japan.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

While the video was initially shared in September, it was reposted to social media in December.

The video includes a lot of the pair's usual content — dancing in public and Joseph shouting "oh no" at Rue.

youtube.com

However, at the end of the video, Rue is shown grabbing a child from a market and running off with her.

Joseph can be heard during this, shouting, &quot;oh shitaki&quot; and telling Rue, &quot;Jackie [Chan] will find you.&quot;
youtube.com

Joseph can be heard during this, shouting, "oh shitaki" and telling Rue, "Jackie [Chan] will find you."

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was, until recently, pinned to Rue's Twitter page, including the caption, "I found the girl from Rush Hour," referencing the 1998 film partly set in Hong Kong.

youtube.com

In what appears to be part of the backlash to Logan Paul's recent video in Japan, the video has provoked outrage in recent days.

#Retweet if you think this is #childabuse. Help report each video below. This #YouTuber shows off snatching a littl… https://t.co/qtXzXqLHGE
Yoshi 🇯🇵⇨🇫🇮 @yoshikosuge

#Retweet if you think this is #childabuse. Help report each video below. This #YouTuber shows off snatching a littl… https://t.co/qtXzXqLHGE

Reply Retweet Favorite
I don't like bringing attention to this kind of content but If you wanna be an annoying &amp; obnoxious dickhead in pub… https://t.co/OchpnygtSB
EROLD 2.0 @eroldstory

I don't like bringing attention to this kind of content but If you wanna be an annoying &amp; obnoxious dickhead in pub… https://t.co/OchpnygtSB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many have asked people to report the video to the various platforms it has been posted on and for Rue's Twitter account to be deleted.

#バカはユニバーサル 通報及び拡散 He is a child predator and tried to kidnap a little girl in japan. We Japanese don’t have any tol… https://t.co/cmsvTVX6Z5
nanatea @nanatea

#バカはユニバーサル 通報及び拡散 He is a child predator and tried to kidnap a little girl in japan. We Japanese don’t have any tol… https://t.co/cmsvTVX6Z5

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@DanRue_IG @twitter He is kidnapping. Please close and delete this account immediately.
Koichi Kawakami @koichi_kawakami

@DanRue_IG @twitter He is kidnapping. Please close and delete this account immediately.

Reply Retweet Favorite
instagram.com

In Japan, the video was shared on 2chan, where users compared the act to kidnapping.

&quot;It&#x27;s an attempted kidnapping.&quot;
hosyusokuhou.jp

"It's an attempted kidnapping."

&quot;Just a kidnapping.&quot;
hosyusokuhou.jp

"Just a kidnapping."

Following the backlash, Rue removed the pinned tweet and issued a statement saying the video was staged, and the family involved were "laughing" along.

Hope you all kno this was staged with the family and the child is clearly laughing in the video.We had to edit her… https://t.co/LniW8csVeU
DanRue @DanRue_IG

Hope you all kno this was staged with the family and the child is clearly laughing in the video.We had to edit her… https://t.co/LniW8csVeU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rue and Joseph provided the following comment for BuzzFeed News via email.

"Nick and I are a comedic skit duo, so unfortunately no matter what we do, some will find a way to turn it into something negative, but anything we do will never come from a place of hate. There are even many A-list actors and comedians that humorously imitate different ethnicities & cultures in their comedic skits, stand ups or roles, but that doesn’t mean they are racists. Like them, it’s our job to make the world laugh and sometimes that includes imitating but in no means are we creating hate or racism division or intentionally meaning to offend anyone. We embrace everyone regardless of their background, unfortunately we live in a sensitive time where no matter what you do or say, some find a way to pick one thing and make it about racism or hate."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT