BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Police Threw A Surprise Party For This Elderly Woman So She Didn't Spend Her Birthday Alone

world

Police Threw A Surprise Party For This Elderly Woman So She Didn't Spend Her Birthday Alone

When Mumbai police found out her children couldn't visit her on her birthday, they did something really special.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 3, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. ET

An 83-year-old from Mumbai was thrown a surprise party by police when they found out she'd be alone on her birthday.

Mumbai Police / Via huffingtonpost.in

Lalita Subramanyam from Wadala, Mumbai, is regularly visited by police as part of their effort to reach out to vulnerable individuals. Subramanyam has lived alone for 25 years and is given help in her day-to-day life by officers.

Mumbai Police / Via huffingtonpost.in

When Mumbai police found out her children couldn't visit her on her birthday yesterday, they visited her instead, bringing a cake and flowers.

Lalita ji,fondly called d 'mother' of Matunga PStn, turned 83. Retweet to wish her &amp; V will convey ur message to her
Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice

Lalita ji,fondly called d 'mother' of Matunga PStn, turned 83. Retweet to wish her &amp; V will convey ur message to her

Reply Retweet Favorite

Twitter users praised the officers for their kindness, and, of course, wished Subramanyam a happy birthday.

@MumbaiPolice Wish her a very happy birthday! You are an inspiration to many others Mumbai Police!
Tara @Tara_sharma89

@MumbaiPolice Wish her a very happy birthday! You are an inspiration to many others Mumbai Police!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Such a beautiful gesture ..!! https://t.co/diypM86HIw
Shashank Srivastava @iamshanky1

Such a beautiful gesture ..!! https://t.co/diypM86HIw

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MumbaiPolice Ccongratulations to her + best wishes for long &amp; healthy life.
CA MAHESH KESWANI @kmaheshv

@MumbaiPolice Ccongratulations to her + best wishes for long &amp; healthy life.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Senior police inspector B.M. Kakad told the Huffington Post that Subramanyam is like a mother to him and the other officers from the Matunga division.

"She is like my mother...She was very happy with birthday celebration," he said. "She said her children visit her few times a year but are unable to come frequently."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT