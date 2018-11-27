Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Is Everywhere And Meaningless

The numerous channels that created them have become sensations, raking in thousands of listeners and carving out a loyal fanbase who turn to the tracks and mixes for soothing background music as they work or study.

The mixes and radio stations are basically chill hip-hop tracks looped and put into playlists with anime or cartoon clips used as the art.

IDK if it's a meme nowadays to hate on the lo-fi hip hop radio YT stations but honestly there are very few things in this world that put my mind at ease whenever I feel bad so just allow me to enjoy this shit yeah

However, the popularity of lo-fi has brought a number of detractors, and some feel the genre has become a parody of itself.

How many times do I have to click ‘not interested’ on “lo-fi hip hop beats 24/7 stream for studying/relaxing” before youtube stops recommending it on my home page. It’s been doing this for over a year AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH I DONT CARE ABOUT LO FI HIP HOP BEATS TO RELAX STUDY 24/7

In the shadow of the lo-fi hip-hop backlash, a number of artists are trying to bring shape and story back to downtempo music.

"To be honest I don't actually really hate lo-fi," said Maël, a 23-year-old from France, who currently makes music under the name In Love With A Ghost. The "About" section on their YouTube page ends with "ps: i hate lo-fi hip-hop."

"It's more of a running meme, but it's mainly that in its current states I find it very uncreative and boring.

"The main problem is that it started as a sorta subculture of boom-clap hip-hop ... but then every sampled music with static recordings was put in the same category, and then anything close to ambient and downtempo came in too, creating that big meaningless mess that it is right now."