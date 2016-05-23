BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Keep Sharing This Photo Of Two Men Kissing At A Neo-Nazi Protest

world

People Keep Sharing This Photo Of Two Men Kissing At A Neo-Nazi Protest

"I turned to my friend and did what I thought would annoy them the most."

By Rachael Krishna and Guillermo del Palacio

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Guillermo del Palacio

Guillermo del Palacio

Redactor de BuzzFeed, España

Posted on May 23, 2016, at 9:39 a.m. ET

On Saturday, Spanish neo-Nazi group Hogar Social Madrid marched through the centre of the city to protest the welcoming of refugees.

Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty Images

Since then, photos and videos of two men kissing in front of the gathered protesters have gone viral on Twitter.

Que foton de. @lunanegra1976
juan carlos mohr @juancarlosmohr

Que foton de. @lunanegra1976

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What a great picture."

One of the men involved, 23-year-old David Fernández, told BuzzFeed News that he and his date, Gregor Eistert, hadn't planned to be involved with the opposition to the march — instead, they had got caught up when trying to find a place to drink.

"We stood in the corner of the square and watched," Fernández said. "Then they stared, yelling things at us like 'faggot.' So I turned to my friend and did what I thought would annoy them the most."

One video of the two men shows their kiss being broken up by police.

El beso gay que desafió a los neonazis en Madrid https://t.co/VUyN5tFgHY https://t.co/mph9cUyMiG
El Español @elespanolcom

El beso gay que desafió a los neonazis en Madrid https://t.co/VUyN5tFgHY https://t.co/mph9cUyMiG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The now-viral kiss has been shared across Twitter, with many adding their messages of support to the two men.

Q caras d retrasados tienen la chusma nazi dl hogar social d Madrid. Estos chicos se lo han pasado pipa a su costa
Lunanegra @lunanegra1976

Q caras d retrasados tienen la chusma nazi dl hogar social d Madrid. Estos chicos se lo han pasado pipa a su costa

Reply Retweet Favorite

"“Look at the faces the Nazi scum from Hogar Social de Madrid have. These guys had a great time at their expense."

AMOR ETERNO a David y Gregor. Gracias por ser tan valientes y tan preciosos! &lt;3 https://t.co/B9TMMmcozl
Esther Rubio @esthereosonic

AMOR ETERNO a David y Gregor. Gracias por ser tan valientes y tan preciosos! &lt;3 https://t.co/B9TMMmcozl

Reply Retweet Favorite

"ETERNAL love for David and Gregor. Thank you for being so brave and so precious! <3"

Precioso y épico momento del beso de David y Gregor frente a la manifestación nazi del sábado en Madrid. #LoveWins
Valladolid Diversa @VaDiversa

Precioso y épico momento del beso de David y Gregor frente a la manifestación nazi del sábado en Madrid. #LoveWins

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Beautiful and epic moment of the kiss of David and Gregor against Nazi demonstration on Saturday in Madrid."

Fernández said he didn't expect the act to amount to anything, but when he and Eister were contacted by friends and journalists, he became aware it had become something bigger and was happy with the reaction.

H/T The Spanish

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT