People Keep Sharing This Photo Of Two Men Kissing At A Neo-Nazi Protest

"I turned to my friend and did what I thought would annoy them the most."

On Saturday, Spanish neo-Nazi group Hogar Social Madrid marched through the centre of the city to protest the welcoming of refugees.

Since then, photos and videos of two men kissing in front of the gathered protesters have gone viral on Twitter.

One of the men involved, 23-year-old David Fernández, told BuzzFeed News that he and his date, Gregor Eistert, hadn't planned to be involved with the opposition to the march — instead, they had got caught up when trying to find a place to drink.

"We stood in the corner of the square and watched," Fernández said. "Then they stared, yelling things at us like 'faggot.' So I turned to my friend and did what I thought would annoy them the most."