11 Devastating Photos Showing The Horrific Aftermath Of The Kabul Attack

WARNING: This post contains graphic images.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 31, 2017, at 6:22 a.m. ET

More than 80 people have been killed, and hundreds injured, after a huge explosion in the center of Kabul on Wednesday morning, an attack that appears to be one of the bloodiest in recent years.

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul.
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul.

The area of the blast, near Zanbaq Square, was considered one of the safest in the Afghan capital. Many embassies, media offices and schools are located there.

As many as 350 people have been wounded, according to Afghan officials, and local hospitals are asking for blood donations.

Residents said the force of the blast shattered windows up to a mile away.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. In an interview with Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for the Taliban denied they were behind it.

