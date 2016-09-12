Football Fans Threw Stuffed Animals To Sick Children Sitting Below Them At A Game
This is the best idea.
Fans of Dutch football team ADO Den Haag are being praised after their adorable gesture to young fans of Feyenoord FC went viral.
At the twelfth minute of Sunday's game against the Rotterdam based team, fans of ADO began throwing stuffed toys towards the seats below them where kids from Sophia Children's Hospital were sat.
According to a spokesperson for ADO Den Haag, the gesture was arranged by the fans ahead of the game. The children were the guests of honor at the game.
After the match, AOD's official Facebook page thanked fans for the gesture.
-
