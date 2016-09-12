Football Fans Threw Stuffed Animals To Sick Children Sitting Below Them At A Game

BuzzFeed News

This is the best idea.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 8:11 a.m. ET

Fans of Dutch football team ADO Den Haag are being praised after their adorable gesture to young fans of Feyenoord FC went viral.

Knuffels van aanhang ADO voor kinderen van Sophia Kinderziekenhuis. Hulde. #feyado #ADO #Feyenoord
Mikos Gouka @MikosGouka

Knuffels van aanhang ADO voor kinderen van Sophia Kinderziekenhuis. Hulde. #feyado #ADO #Feyenoord

"Stuffed animals from ADO-fans for the kids from the Sophia Children’s Hospital."

At the twelfth minute of Sunday's game against the Rotterdam based team, fans of ADO began throwing stuffed toys towards the seats below them where kids from Sophia Children's Hospital were sat.

12e minuut knuffelactie ado supporters tbv patientjes Sophia kinderziekenhuis #respect #feyado
VBEpolitieDH @VBEpolitieDH

12e minuut knuffelactie ado supporters tbv patientjes Sophia kinderziekenhuis #respect #feyado

"12 minute cuddly toy action ado fans in honour of young patients of Sophia Children's Hospital."

According to a spokesperson for ADO Den Haag, the gesture was arranged by the fans ahead of the game. The children were the guests of honor at the game.

WoW prachtige foto van de Haagse knuffelregen in De Kuip. #feyADO #ADO #Feyenoord
Rene GGH @Rene_ggh

WoW prachtige foto van de Haagse knuffelregen in De Kuip. #feyADO #ADO #Feyenoord

"Wow beautiful photo of the Hague stuffed animal rain in De Kuip (the stadium)."

After the match, AOD's official Facebook page thanked fans for the gesture.

"Our mailbox is flowing full of compliments and thanks to the fans of Ado Den Haag. Of course we'd like to pass them on! We also received some pictures of children who, at the invitation of Feyenoord Rotterdam, sat in the box."

"Our mailbox is flowing full of compliments and thanks to the fans of Ado Den Haag. Of course we'd like to pass them on! We also received some pictures of children who, at the invitation of Feyenoord Rotterdam, sat in the box."

