BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Wrestling Champs Celebrated By Hoisting Their Coach On Their Goddamn Shoulders

world / sponsoredolympics

These Wrestling Champs Celebrated By Hoisting Their Coach On Their Goddamn Shoulders

Are they not tired or something?

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 19, 2016, at 6:31 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, Japanese wrestler Eri Tosaka won gold in the final of the women's freestyle 48 kilogram wrestling.

Toru Hanai / Reuters

After beating her opponent, Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik, Tosaka decided to celebrate her win in a totally impressive way.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

By hoisting her coach, Kazuhito Sakae, on her shoulders.

Ruben Sprich / Reuters

Look how happy she is.

Toru Hanai / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

Look how badass he is.

Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images

Then on Thursday, another wrestler on Japan's women's team, Risako Kawai, won gold in the women's freestyle 63 kilogram wrestling.

Julian Finney / Getty Images

And yep, she also lifted Sakae on her shoulders.

Julian Finney / Getty Images

But only after slamming him to the floor.

Julian Finney / Getty Images

According to the Japan Times, Sakae had asked all his athletes to lift him on their shoulders if they won.

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT