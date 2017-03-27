This Badass Woman Has Become A Symbol For Russia's Young Protesters

The protests were organized by Alexei Navalny, one of Russia's most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, he accused Medvedev of taking bribes and using them to purchase assets .

The protests were noted for the number of young people who came out for demonstrations across the country.

Others brought along pairs of trainers — this was because Navalny credits noticing the prime minister's trainers as what sparked his investigation.

However, it's photograph, which shows the arrest of Olga Lozina, that has become the iconic image of the protest.

"Hi everyone from Tverskoy court. The time will come when we'll have them on trial (but on an honest one)."

The Russian government released a statement and criticized the protests, accusing the organizers of provoking violence. "We cannot treat with respect those who knowingly misled minors, in fact children, urging them and promising them some kind of rewards for taking part in an uncoordinated action in an uncoordinated place," said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, "thereby exposing their safety and even the lives of these children and minors."