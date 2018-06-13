The "Wonder Woman" Sequel Has A Title And A Steve Trevor

BuzzFeed News

Yep. He's apparently back.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 13, 2018, at 9:41 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, director Patty Jenkins posted a photo to her Twitter, teasing several important parts of the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel. And boy, what a photo it is.

Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84
Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks

Let's break this down. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, currently slated for release on Nov. 1, 2019, is called Wonder Woman 1984.

Jenkins had previously revealed that the film would be set during the Cold War.
Twitter: @PattyJenks

And yep, Chris Pine aka Steve Trevor is back! Somehow!

If you don&#x27;t remember, Wonder Woman&#x27;s love interest, Steve, apparently died in the first film.
Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @PattyJenks

Star Gal Gadot also shared a still from the film, which showed her character looking at a group of screens.

Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84
Gal Gadot @GalGadot

Pine's return to the series means that he will appear alongside the sequel's villain, Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot https://t.co/Gn0jICiIAH
Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks

And hopefully, he'll answer the question we're all asking right now.

@PattyJenks
Caillou Pettis @CaillouPettis

@PattyJenks
✨ Andreza Peralta made a huge mistake ✨ @ventimiwilson

@PattyJenks
~Oracle @4eyedRaven

