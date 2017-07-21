The True Story Behind The Melted-Duck-On-Dashboard Tweet Is Wonderfully Satisfying
Mystery solved.
On Wednesday, Twitter user @shiohitoshi shared two photos with the caption "This really sucks."
The pictures appeared to show a green plastic duck melting on a car dashboard. People loved the tweet, and it's been retweeted over 600,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
It even became a meme.
However, soon after the tweet got big, people started pointing out what they saw were inconsistencies in the two pictures.
ADVERTISEMENT
People thought the photos may have been faked, or that they were of two different cars.
What was going on here?
BuzzFeed News reached out to @shiohitoshi to clarify whether the images are real and to ask what the response has been like. He said that he has been shocked by the virality.
"I didn't think it would spread this much," said @shiohitoshi, a student at an art university living in Ishikawa.
He said that the photo was real, and that the duck was won by a fellow student. The second image occurred after he left it in his car for a week.
"I was sad when it melted, so I thought I would just get some likes from friends," he said. "Honestly, I keep thinking, Is this really that interesting of a tweet? At the same time, if it's able to make people chuckle a bit, I'm happy."
He even posted a video to counter tweets saying the photos are fake.
And yes. The duck is still in the car.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Contact Kota Hatachi at Kota.Hatachi@buzzfeed.com.