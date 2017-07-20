BuzzFeed News

This Guy's Love Of Mads Mikkelsen Is Scarily Adorable

news

This is the type of love we all deserve.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2017, at 5:48 a.m. ET

Mads Mikkelsen is a Danish actor and the man who made cannibalism kind of sexy through three seasons of Hannibal.

Jean-paul Pelissier / Reuters

Hideo Kojima is a Japanese video game designer most well-known for creating the Metal Gear franchise.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Mikkelsen is starring in Kojima's upcoming game Death Stranding, due for release in 2019.

Even before Mikkelsen's involvement in the game was announced, Kojima made it very evident that he was a big fan of the actor.

My favorite actor Mads Mikkelsen's interview is in "Cut" this month. No many actors who is so cool and sexy in blood.
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

My favorite actor Mads Mikkelsen's interview is in "Cut" this month. No many actors who is so cool and sexy in blood.

MADS MIKKELSEN intw in Cut. Looks cool w/ the cigarette. His western noir, The Salvation will be out on 6/27 (Japan).
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

MADS MIKKELSEN intw in Cut. Looks cool w/ the cigarette. His western noir, The Salvation will be out on 6/27 (Japan).

He just tweeted about him a load, calling him "Mads."

1/2 Finally got to see BLEEDER by @NicolasWR in DVD. Not only the main cast from PUSHER &amp; his wife in, but also Mad…
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

1/2 Finally got to see BLEEDER by @NicolasWR in DVD. Not only the main cast from PUSHER &amp; his wife in, but also Mad… https://t.co/ZwWnF9UDba

Mads-sandwich! BON APPETIT!
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Mads-sandwich! BON APPETIT!

And then when their collaboration was announced, the love just deepened.

To Mads-fan, Here's Mads w/ lighting &amp; w/o texture that only our dev team can see. He's so precious even w/o textu…
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

To Mads-fan, Here's Mads w/ lighting &amp; w/o texture that only our dev team can see. He's so precious even w/o textu… https://t.co/gQiLhqF5Ek

1/2 Saw "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at screening. Amazing! Got goosebumps! So good in characters! Mads the best!…
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

1/2 Saw "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at screening. Amazing! Got goosebumps! So good in characters! Mads the best!… https://t.co/rMM9js50cw

When we did the shooting for today's teaser back in summer, Mads kindly celebrated my birthday as a surprise.
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

When we did the shooting for today's teaser back in summer, Mads kindly celebrated my birthday as a surprise.

When Mads visited Japan, they hung out and it looked like something from the rom-com of our dreams.

Kanpai.
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Kanpai.

Kojima restarted his YouTube series just to feature Mads while he was visiting.

And was super happy with his involvement.

We are in process of editing the next HideoTube, having Mads Mikkelsen as a guest. He sat on this stool and we name…
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

We are in process of editing the next HideoTube, having Mads Mikkelsen as a guest. He sat on this stool and we name… https://t.co/eqD5eHze6l

The next HIDEOTUBE will be focusing on Mads' charm as much as we could. Pls stay tuned.
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

The next HIDEOTUBE will be focusing on Mads' charm as much as we could. Pls stay tuned.

The video was full of super-cute moments.

when will someone love me as much as hideo kojima loves mads mikkelsen
s*len @gourmetlecter

when will someone love me as much as hideo kojima loves mads mikkelsen

Then, even after Mads left Japan, Kojima kept finding ways to express his admiration.

Good morning
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Good morning

Including purchasing multiple dolls of Mikkelsen.

Mr.Hirano who bought the all series of @NBCHannibal BD box set gave me Dr. Lecter of POP!.
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Mr.Hirano who bought the all series of @NBCHannibal BD box set gave me Dr. Lecter of POP!.

Mads-San (that I've ordered) had come!
HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Mads-San (that I've ordered) had come!

And the appreciation extended outside just his own tweets.

"@urbanfriendden: Hideo Kojima just retweeted photoshops of Mads Mikkelsen with cat ears " Best anime housebando
Dragunov @NkDragunov

"@urbanfriendden: Hideo Kojima just retweeted photoshops of Mads Mikkelsen with cat ears " Best anime housebando

People noticed the rather blatant friendship and tweeted to show their support.

Honestly, I would watch an entire series of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN and Mads Mikkelsen being buddies and doing hobby stuff…
Jacob Davison @JacobDavison_

Honestly, I would watch an entire series of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN and Mads Mikkelsen being buddies and doing hobby stuff… https://t.co/78nfdmxzKl

apparently yuri on ice it's about a young hideo kojima and a young mads mikkelsen falling in love
ice truck killer @meIisandre

apparently yuri on ice it's about a young hideo kojima and a young mads mikkelsen falling in love

They totally ship them. Lots of people compared them to the central couple in anime Yuri on Ice.

What's not to love?

Ah yes my young Hideo Kojima and Mads Mikkelsen keychains are here, thank you @denkimouse💙💚
shaken💦watermelon🍉 @canicuIa

Ah yes my young Hideo Kojima and Mads Mikkelsen keychains are here, thank you @denkimouse💙💚

I saw this Yuri on Ice fanart and seriously thought it was Hideo Kojima and Mads Mikkelsen
Steaky Death @Kronkyland

I saw this Yuri on Ice fanart and seriously thought it was Hideo Kojima and Mads Mikkelsen

With another two years until the pair's collaboration is released, there's so much more potential for Kojima/Mikkelsen moments to grace our timeline.

💖

There are few things in this world cuter than the Hideo Kojima &amp; Mads Mikkelsen bromance
daenerys birdborn @lunark1tten

There are few things in this world cuter than the Hideo Kojima &amp; Mads Mikkelsen bromance

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Kojima and Mikkelsen to hear more about their friendship.

