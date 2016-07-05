This Girl's Parents Threw Her The Best Damn Pride Party After She Came Out To Them
Even the food was rainbow.
Kinsey is a 17-year-old from New Jersey.
She told BuzzFeed News that she recently came out to her parents after they brought up the subject of her sexuality with her. After that, she came out to her Instagram followers.
Last weekend, her parents told her they were throwing an early 4th of July party. She was sent to the mall with her cousin. She returned home to a huge surprise...
Kinsey told BuzzFeed News that she returned to find the entire house covered in rainbows, and a table full of rainbow food. Turns out her family was secretly preparing a pride party for her.
She said people have been hugely supportive and excited about the party and have been telling her on Twitter about their own coming out stories.
"I love being a part of such a caring and awesome community," she said. "The best part is seeing how happy the party has made everyone."
"Especially in light of the Pulse shootings this past Pride Month, our community needs a little joy and hope and I'm glad to say my family has helped contribute to that."
