The Absolutely Insane Story Of The Chinese Tourist Who May Have Ended Up In A German Refugee Camp

It appears as though it did happen, but the why and how of it are very, very confusing.

The report states that the man was taken to a local Chinese restaurant where it was determined he spoke Mandarin, and then with the help of a translation app, officials discovered he was not seeking asylum, but just wanted to travel to Europe.

According to WDR, the man was bussed to Dortmund, where his passport and fingerprints were taken. Then he was taken to a refugee home in Dülmen. He was reportedly there a week before officials from the Red Cross noticed that the man appeared confused and out of place.

According to the website's report, a Chinese tourist was robbed shortly after he arrived at a Stuttgart airport in July. He tried to report the crime at what he thought was a police station near Heidelberg, but instead he reportedly ended up registering for asylum.

"This 31-year-old Chinese tourist comes from Beijing. He only speaks Mandarin and doesn’t understand English or German. He had originally traveled to Europe on his own, intending to visit Germany first before continuing to Italy and France."

And after a few hours, Chinese media — the first outlets to report that the man is from Beijing — began to pick up the story as well.

Then, on Wednesday, his story was even made into animation by Taiwanese news site Apple Daily .

However many details surrounding the story still remain unclear. As of this week, official statements from the towns involved have conflicting accounts of what happened. Here is what BuzzFeed News has been able to piece together.

Then Bild reported his first name as Junlieng. But it still didn't provide a complete surname.

The Shanghaiist then gave the man a surname, referring to him as Mr. Lu. But they didn't provide a source. All sites by the point were reporting his age as 31 years old.

A spokesperson for Reuters TV told BuzzFeed News that it did not get a photo from nor talk to the Chinese citizen himself, as he had left already the refugee camp by that point. The spokesperson said it got the passport picture from Christoph Schluetermann, a member of the Red Cross who was working on the case.

BuzzFeed News attempted to contact Schluetermann, the German Red Cross member, but he told BuzzFeed News he could not comment about confidential information.

So this photo and the scan of passport remain the only photo evidence that the man might even exist. No news sites reporting the story were able to track down the man's social media accounts and only one — WDR — reported they interviewed him, but it still didn't provide a name. BuzzFeed News reached out to WDR for comment.

Every outlet reporting on this story is using the same blurred image, credited to a photographer named Marco Stepniak. When Stepniak was contacted by BuzzFeed News, he said he was unaware of the story.

"The Regional Council in Karlsruhe disagrees: A translator helped with filling out the form."

Later in the week, German sites began reporting that the man had help from a translator filling out his forms, so he actually knew full well what was happening to him.

"Dear Junliang L, sorry that your holiday didn't really work out. Please contact us. We'll show you how beautiful Germany really is. Write an email to:"

Now Bild is trying to find Mr. L via an online campaign that's been posted in Mandarin. It's offering him a proper hotel room for his visit to Germany.

"The city of Heidelberg hereby states: The city (council) never had contact with the tourist. He never spoke to any municipal office. A local authority district like Heidelberg doesn't accept applications for asylum, but refers people to the according points of contact. The first source of this report is, after investigation by the city council of Heidelberg, the 'Dülmener Zeitung' in NRW. The city council of Heidelberg has made the newspaper aware of this fact."

"Several media outlets are currently reporting about the case of a Chinese tourist, who apparently wrongly applied for asylum in Heidelberg and had to spend two weeks in a refugee camp in Northrhine-Westfalia.

Making this already confusing story even more so, the town of Heidelberg — the town WDR reported as having shipped the Chinese tourist off to a refugee camp — issued a statement saying the man was never robbed in the area, nor did he ever apply for asylum.

BuzzFeed News contacted the local councils that would have dealt with Mr. L.'s case and received conflicting reports of how exactly he arrived at the refugee home in Dülmen.

A representative for the city of Karlsruhe told BuzzFeed News the man was indeed in Heidelberg and that he had a translator with him when he signed initial documents. They also stated that he arrived with a group of other Chinese people.

After Karlsruhe, Mr. L. is said to have traveled to Dortmund. BuzzFeed News contacted the local council and was provided with another timeline of Mr. L.'s movement and more details. According to Dortmund council, here's Mr. L.'s timeline:

• July 6 — He registers in Karlsruhe and has his passport and visa taken. The EASY System — which records and distributes those who intend to apply for asylum — sends him to Dortmund. He buys his own train ticket and goes there.

• July 7 — He arrives in Dortmund at European Homecare and he signs and fills in all required paperwork, which is in "Chinese," according to the council.

• July 12 — He's transferred to Dülmen, where he waits to be homed.

• July 15 — The center in Dortmund receives an email from Dülmen asking for a copy of his papers. In the email is an attachment of a signed form saying Mr. L. wants to cancel his application to seek asylum due to an error. Dortmund still has no paperwork from Karlsruhe and begins to suspect something isn't right.

• July 25 — His paperwork from the Karlsruhe center arrives in Dortmund, including his passport and visa.

• July 26 — Dortmund sends a copy to Dülmen.

Dortmund council said that after Liu was freed, he was sent to Frankfurt to obtain new travel documents.