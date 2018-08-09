Stateless Members Of The Thai Soccer Team Have Been Granted Citizenship
Three young soccer players from the Wild Boars team plus their coach were given Thai citizenship at an official ceremony.
Three boys from the Wild Boars soccer team — who last month made headlines worldwide after they became stuck in a flooded cave for almost three weeks — have been granted Thai citizenship.
Soccer players Mongkhol Boonpiam, Pornchai Kamluang, and Adul Sam-orn — plus their coach, Ekkapol Chantawong — received identity cards at a ceremony in Chiang Rai province's Mae Sai district office on Wednesday.
During last month's rescue, the stateless boys became a talking point. Many worried about their status following the rescue of the 12 young soccer players and their coach.
Adul received particular attention as his knowledge of English hugely assisted with the rescue effort when communicating with foreign divers who first located the group.
Coach Ekkapol appeared at the ceremony in monk's robes, having entered monkhood following the rescue to honor Samarn Kunan, the former Thai Navy SEAL officer who died trying to save the team.
The United Nations estimates that at least 480,000 people are stateless in Thailand.
During the rescue, many credited the four for raising awareness about the difficulty many face in getting Thai citizenship.
-
