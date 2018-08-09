BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Stateless Members Of The Thai Soccer Team Have Been Granted Citizenship

world

Stateless Members Of The Thai Soccer Team Have Been Granted Citizenship

Three young soccer players from the Wild Boars team plus their coach were given Thai citizenship at an official ceremony.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 9, 2018, at 7:07 a.m. ET

Three boys from the Wild Boars soccer team — who last month made headlines worldwide after they became stuck in a flooded cave for almost three weeks — have been granted Thai citizenship.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Soccer players Mongkhol Boonpiam, Pornchai Kamluang, and Adul Sam-orn — plus their coach, Ekkapol Chantawong — received identity cards at a ceremony in Chiang Rai province's Mae Sai district office on Wednesday.

The four are from an area on the northern Thai border, near Myanmar's Shan state. Many stateless people in Thailand are from ethnic minorities or nomadic hill tribes that straddle the borders of other countries. Prior to their citizenship ceremony, the three boys had only a version of Thai ID cards and only basic rights, while Ekkapol had no legal status.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

The four are from an area on the northern Thai border, near Myanmar's Shan state. Many stateless people in Thailand are from ethnic minorities or nomadic hill tribes that straddle the borders of other countries. Prior to their citizenship ceremony, the three boys had only a version of Thai ID cards and only basic rights, while Ekkapol had no legal status.

During last month's rescue, the stateless boys became a talking point. Many worried about their status following the rescue of the 12 young soccer players and their coach.

Idea: Several of the boys trapped in the Thai cave are stateless. Thailand could consider giving them citizenship. Retweet if you like this idea. #WildBoars
Joe Freeman @joefree215

Idea: Several of the boys trapped in the Thai cave are stateless. Thailand could consider giving them citizenship. Retweet if you like this idea. #WildBoars

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some media outlets reported that it can take up to ten years for people to receive citizenship, in which time they have limited freedom and rights.

Following the rescue, Thai authorities promised the four legal assistance, and citizenship within six months.

Adul received particular attention as his knowledge of English hugely assisted with the rescue effort when communicating with foreign divers who first located the group.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Coach Ekkapol appeared at the ceremony in monk's robes, having entered monkhood following the rescue to honor Samarn Kunan, the former Thai Navy SEAL officer who died trying to save the team.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

The United Nations estimates that at least 480,000 people are stateless in Thailand.

During the rescue, many credited the four for raising awareness about the difficulty many face in getting Thai citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT