BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Girls In A Syrian Refugee Camp Got The Chance To Dress Up Like Disney Princesses

world

Girls In A Syrian Refugee Camp Got The Chance To Dress Up Like Disney Princesses

"These princesses are a beacon of hope," the artist behind the project told BuzzFeed News.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 7, 2016, at 11:07 a.m. ET

Middle Eastern artist Saint Hoax recently travelled to a Syrian refugee camp in Akkar, Lebanon, to throw a Disney costume party for the young girls there.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sainthoax

Along with PlastikStudios, a Beirut-based film company and Malaak, an NGO providing aid for refugees, Hoax photographed the girls in their outfits and spoke to them about their dreams for the future. The artist titled the project "Once Upon a War."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sainthoax

Hoax writes in the caption;

We had the most delightful experience with Aya (age 6). After we took her pictures, she sneaked into her house and changed into another dress. 10 minutes later, she came back to get her picture taken again. She told us "no one took pictures of me yet". Of course we recognized her, but we took more pictures of her anyway.
She loves being in front of the camera, and her dream is to become an actress.

Beauty and the Beast is Aya's favorite fairytale. She styled her hair to look exactly like Belle in this shot.
@malaakngo @plastikstudios
#OnceUponAWar

The artist met "real-life heroines" like 2-year-old Hiba, who has never been to her parent's home country of Syria due to conflict.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sainthoax
ADVERTISEMENT

The participants have also been given control of the artist's Snapchat account for the next week to mark International Women's Day.

Saint Hoax/ Snapchat

The artist told BuzzFeed News that Disney Princesses act as a beacon of hope for a lot of young women, and that he wanted to give the girls the same chance to explore their dreams as any other young person.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sainthoax

"Due to war and displacement, the education of most refugee girls is disrupted. This often leads to sexual and gender-based violence, increased risks of exploitation," he said. "It’s highly important to educate and empower girls in refugee camps. "

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sainthoax

The girls will be posting to the Snapchat account SaintHoax for a week. Hoax said this is to "give the girls the freedom to express themselves and tell their own stories without being censored or interviewed."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sainthoax

You can watch a video of the project below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT