This Student Says His University Put A Fake Quote Over His Photo And He Was Really Not Having It

They even spelled his name wrong.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 13, 2018, at 7:43 a.m. ET

Hamza Mahi is a 21-year-old from London. He is currently studying at the University of West London.

Hamza Mahi

Mahi told BuzzFeed News that a few months ago he was walking to class when he was asked if he'd mind having his photo taken for promotional reasons. He said sure.

"So we take the pictures then we talked a bit about what course I do and that's pretty much it," he said. "He told me he might use our picture for the website and made me sign this paper."

A couple days ago, one of Mahi's friends spotted his picture on a university television.

Mahi sent the photo to other friends, only for one of them to notice his name was spelled wrong and for Mahi to realize that he did not say the quote.
He said he was annoyed, so he found the picture on the university's Twitter and called it out.

hi @MAXI_MILLI

hi @MAXI_MILLI

People found it hilarious. Since being posted on Monday, the tweet has been retweeted over 17,000 times.

Marlo @perleshaaa

Milly🥰 @Miiillyyyy

Aman @issadubbruh

Like, people lost it.

Karan Teli @karanteli24

alison #touchoff @kurosakirans

Yahya Ahmed @yahya_official2

A number of people shared similar experiences they'd had with their universities.

Halima🌶️ @hsasfx

YaAdam @XoxAdamm

Effy Haavik Nygård 🤾🏼‍♀️ @traveleff

sara 🌹 @__itssara

Mahi said he was amazed by the attention the tweet got.

"I remember I went jiu-jitsu having like 5-6 retweets. I came out with like 4k retweets," he said. "Even my phone started playing up."

Mahi said that following the tweet, the university contacted him about changing the photo or quote.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the University of West London for comment.

