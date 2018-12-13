This Student Says His University Put A Fake Quote Over His Photo And He Was Really Not Having It
They even spelled his name wrong.
Hamza Mahi is a 21-year-old from London. He is currently studying at the University of West London.
Mahi told BuzzFeed News that a few months ago he was walking to class when he was asked if he'd mind having his photo taken for promotional reasons. He said sure.
"So we take the pictures then we talked a bit about what course I do and that's pretty much it," he said. "He told me he might use our picture for the website and made me sign this paper."
A couple days ago, one of Mahi's friends spotted his picture on a university television.
He said he was annoyed, so he found the picture on the university's Twitter and called it out.
People found it hilarious. Since being posted on Monday, the tweet has been retweeted over 17,000 times.
Like, people lost it.
A number of people shared similar experiences they'd had with their universities.
Mahi said he was amazed by the attention the tweet got.
"I remember I went jiu-jitsu having like 5-6 retweets. I came out with like 4k retweets," he said. "Even my phone started playing up."
Mahi said that following the tweet, the university contacted him about changing the photo or quote.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the University of West London for comment.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.