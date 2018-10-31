BuzzFeed News

India Just Unveiled The Tallest Statue In The World To A Very Mixed Reaction

The unveiling of the "Statue Of Unity" has been met with protests and memes, and it wont even be the tallest statue for that long.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on October 31, 2018, at 9:58 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, a 600 foot statue of Indian independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel — commonly known as Sardar Patel — was unveiled in his home state of Gujarat.

Patel, who died in 1950, was the first deputy prime minister of India and is considered one of the country's founding fathers.

The Statue of Unity — made out bronze despite Patel's nickname being the "Iron Man of India" — is twice the size of the Statue of Liberty, and takes the spot as tallest statue in the world.

The structure, unveiled 143 years after Patel was born, cost 29.8 billion rupees ($403 million), and has proved controversial with locals in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Thousands of police officers were deployed to the area, and have clashed with local protesters, who feel the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

People are also angry that the huge construction project disrupted local people's lives —185 families were moved and some have been compensated, although demonstrators have demanded more. Tribal activists with special status who call the area home signed a letter asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay away from the inauguration. Modi was present on Wednesday and called the statue “an answer to all those who question the existence of India."

Narendra Modi @narendramodi

And on social media, the statue has been met with a humorous and skeptical response.

Bratticus @bharatunnithan

Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi

Falana Films @falanafilms

Ramachandra Guha @Ram_Guha

The Statue of Unity also won't cling on to its title as the world's tallest for long — another Indian state, Maharashtra is currently constructing a memorial to warrior king Shivaji, that's estimated to be more than 623 feet tall when finished.

