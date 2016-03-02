BuzzFeed News

A Spanish Town Has Voted To Ban Its Annual Duck-Throwing Festival

The town's council said it decided to end the festival because society doesn't accept animal abuse as entertainment.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 2, 2016, at 9:50 a.m. ET

An annual festival involving the tossing of ducks has been banned in the town of Roses, Catalonia. The tradition has been celebrated for 97 years.

ara.cat

The empaitada, or "hunt," involves the tossing of ducks into the Mediterranean Sea. Swimmers then chase after the ducks and bring them back to shore.

Those who catch the ducks receive a prize when they get to shore.
youtube.com

The local council has recently voted to ban both the festival and its annual bull run.

youtube.com

The motion banning the hunts stated, "A large portion of society no longer accepts the use of animals in entertainment and the protection of animals is an important value for today’s society."

youtube.com

The festival came under heavy criticism last year after an animal rights campaigner was hit with a duck by a participant.

youtube.com

You can watch the video of the incident below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
