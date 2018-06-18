South Korea's Football Coach Said He Made Players Switch Shirts Because "Western People Don’t Recognise Asian People’s Faces"

Shin said that this was possible as Westerners struggle to distinguish Asian people.

"We switched them around because we didn't want to show our opponents everything and to try and confuse them," he told the BBC. "They might know a few of our players but it is very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians and that's why we did that."

Shin said that this happened in games against Senegal and Bolivia and that two players (Son Heung-min and captain Ki Sung-yueng) did not switch shirts.