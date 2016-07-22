How Much Do You Really Know About What’s Happening In Venezuela?

Maybe you've seen the headlines, but do you actually know what's going on there?

This situation in Venezuela became worse when successive governments placed price controls on basic goods, capping the prices of coffee, rice, and flour, leading some underpaid producers to refuse to provide goods for government-run supermarkets. This subsequently drove up black market prices, or in many cases, led to a halt in production of certain items.

Outside the supermarkets, a combination of high prices and Venezuela's complicated exchange rate drove the country's inflation rate to a peak of 180% in May.