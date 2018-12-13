The "Sonic The Hedgehog" Film Teasers Have Produced A Lot Of Very Horrifying Art
As if Sonic fan art could get worse.
The first teaser trailer and a leaked poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film appeared online earlier this week.
Some people were excited, but many expressed concern with how Sonic appeared in the promotional material.
The confusion, and frankly horror, inspired people to render what they thought Sonic was going to look like in the film.
It was fun at first. Such a fun jokey thing.
But then it got super weird and dark real fast.
Why did I need to see this.
Please, make it stop.
This film is going to cause chaos.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.