The "Sonic The Hedgehog" Film Teasers Have Produced A Lot Of Very Horrifying Art

The "Sonic The Hedgehog" Film Teasers Have Produced A Lot Of Very Horrifying Art

As if Sonic fan art could get worse.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 13, 2018, at 10:11 a.m. ET

The first teaser trailer and a leaked poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film appeared online earlier this week.

Take a look at the brand new motion poster for Sonic The Hedgehog right here!
IGN @IGN

Take a look at the brand new motion poster for Sonic The Hedgehog right here!

this can’t be real this can’t be real this can’t be real
Derek @ThatCubeGamer

this can’t be real this can’t be real this can’t be real

Some people were excited, but many expressed concern with how Sonic appeared in the promotional material.

Sonic's toned legs frighten me
Shuffles🎄 @HugeNoodles_

Sonic's toned legs frighten me

I don’t even know where to begin The horrifying muscles The blue arms, again His beast looking eyes (that apparently even SEGA don’t like!) His generic ass trainers They’ve basically removed anything that makes Sonic Sonic and replaced it with bog-standard “realism” stuff
Tracker Christmas Blast @Tracker_TD

I don’t even know where to begin The horrifying muscles The blue arms, again His beast looking eyes (that apparently even SEGA don’t like!) His generic ass trainers They’ve basically removed anything that makes Sonic Sonic and replaced it with bog-standard “realism” stuff

The confusion, and frankly horror, inspired people to render what they thought Sonic was going to look like in the film.

sonic out here really showing off his legs huh
🎄a merry mana 🎄 @mana_chan__

sonic out here really showing off his legs huh

sonic’s legs look like he’s wearing yoga pants in that movie poster
shan murphy @heyshanmurphy

sonic’s legs look like he’s wearing yoga pants in that movie poster

Let it be noted that there's always been A LOT of Sonic fan art online.

the perspective of this poster makes me think Sonic's sitting up there like
Snow Donkus @poondonkus

the perspective of this poster makes me think Sonic's sitting up there like

i know nothing about sonic but i was going to physically combust if i didn't get to draw this today
inkboy 🏳️‍🌈@back home :’) @joeyroditis

i know nothing about sonic but i was going to physically combust if i didn't get to draw this today

It was fun at first. Such a fun jokey thing.

Why does Sonic look like a emo Racoon at a EDM festival
MonsterKing @CerromeRussell

Why does Sonic look like a emo Racoon at a EDM festival

let’s be honest, this is the only sonic movie we’d really care about at this point @SonicFox5000
mag マグ 🥚 @magferret

let’s be honest, this is the only sonic movie we’d really care about at this point @SonicFox5000

Sonic
Marcos Lopez @iammarcpi

Sonic

But then it got super weird and dark real fast.

Kati Knitt @KatiKnitt

Gotta go feast
Deck the Jhalls @JHallComics

Gotta go feast

Oh god #sonic #SonicMovie
Gate @countgate

Oh god #sonic #SonicMovie

Why did I need to see this.

if that's the front of sonic then is this what his back looks like?
corey barnes @myanimewaifu

if that's the front of sonic then is this what his back looks like?

If it's supposed to be from Sonic's POV it's kind of at crotch level I mean what is going on
Ariel VH @Hug_bees

If it's supposed to be from Sonic's POV it's kind of at crotch level I mean what is going on

Couldn't sleep. Kept thinking about that Sonic poster. #SonicTheHedgehog #sonicmovie
Biss. @BissXD

Couldn't sleep. Kept thinking about that Sonic poster. #SonicTheHedgehog #sonicmovie

Please, make it stop.

Sonic lookin kinda fresh doe 😳
Weoh @Weohhh

Sonic lookin kinda fresh doe 😳

look its your old pal sonic
Jamerlucki @jamerlucki

look its your old pal sonic

Leaked concept art from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. #SonicMovie
Mel Kropping @MKropping

Leaked concept art from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. #SonicMovie

This film is going to cause chaos.

Could THIS be the next Sonic The Hedgehog movie poster??? 🤪👍 I have way too much fun drawin Sonic related stuff LOL
Koy J Campbell @koy_campbell

Could THIS be the next Sonic The Hedgehog movie poster??? 🤪👍 I have way too much fun drawin Sonic related stuff LOL

Check it out it's Sonic
Spornis Ghoostmorgue @GooseworxMusic

Check it out it's Sonic

third sonic movie poster leaked
mother nikitorium 🥀 @zazobusha

third sonic movie poster leaked

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in November 2019.

