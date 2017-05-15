Someone Said Avril Lavigne Was Replaced By A Clone And Now Everyone Is Freaking Out
Everyone died and was replaced by clones: an article.
This week, the conspiracy theory that Avril Lavigne died and was replaced with a clone spread again.
The story goes that Lavigne hired a lookalike called Melissa Vandella to distract the paparazzi for her.
Then, the theory goes, Lavigne apparently killed herself in 2003 at the peak of her career. After that, the double was brought in to pretend to be her, so that her brand would continue.
The theory comes from a Brazilian blog post and has been around a while, but it occasionally resurfaces.
Some people poked fun at the theory, making their own version based on their changing looks over the years.
Or threads about famous twins.
Lookalikes.
Just a load of ~theories~.
And a little bit of shade.
It's getting out of hand.
Okay, I actually believe this one.
