Someone Said Avril Lavigne Was Replaced By A Clone And Now Everyone Is Freaking Out

news

Everyone died and was replaced by clones: an article.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 15, 2017, at 8:44 a.m. ET

This week, the conspiracy theory that Avril Lavigne died and was replaced with a clone spread again.

avril lavigne is dead &amp; was replaced by a look alike: a conspiracy theory thread
🅴 @givenchyass

avril lavigne is dead &amp; was replaced by a look alike: a conspiracy theory thread

The story goes that Lavigne hired a lookalike called Melissa Vandella to distract the paparazzi for her.

so she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi (avril on the left, look a… https://t.co/KTx2oUsach
🅴 @givenchyass

so she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi (avril on the left, look a… https://t.co/KTx2oUsach

Then, the theory goes, Lavigne apparently killed herself in 2003 at the peak of her career. After that, the double was brought in to pretend to be her, so that her brand would continue.

then all of a sudden in 2007, "avril" (melissa) released the best damn thing and she had a new look and a new style… https://t.co/lnrqM6VlIx
🅴 @givenchyass

then all of a sudden in 2007, "avril" (melissa) released the best damn thing and she had a new look and a new style… https://t.co/lnrqM6VlIx

The theory comes from a Brazilian blog post and has been around a while, but it occasionally resurfaces.

Me : y'all actually believe conspiracy theories? *reads avril lavigne thread* Me:
maria @httpmga

Me : y'all actually believe conspiracy theories? *reads avril lavigne thread* Me:

Some people poked fun at the theory, making their own version based on their changing looks over the years.

Omg guys... did y'all know that Shafiqah Othman is actually dead and was replaced by a lookalike??? Different jawli… https://t.co/T5wV5sqifl
Shafiqah Othman @sfqomhz

Omg guys... did y'all know that Shafiqah Othman is actually dead and was replaced by a lookalike??? Different jawli… https://t.co/T5wV5sqifl

I am dead and have been replaced by a lookalike. A conspiracy thread by me
Vash @VashWasTaken

I am dead and have been replaced by a lookalike. A conspiracy thread by me

Or threads about famous twins.

While we're on the topic of conspiracies, I have a big one: Lindsay Lohan had a twin that was murdered and covered… https://t.co/Ijp2Ys8SOQ
la bella vita @drugproblem

While we're on the topic of conspiracies, I have a big one: Lindsay Lohan had a twin that was murdered and covered… https://t.co/Ijp2Ys8SOQ

rami died and sami took over: a conspiracy theory
gia @dxnniedarkos

rami died and sami took over: a conspiracy theory

Lookalikes.

conspiracy theory: chicken little actually died and was replaced with a korean american man???
gracey 🇵🇷 @ilovewonpil

conspiracy theory: chicken little actually died and was replaced with a korean american man???

niall horan died in 2011 and was replaced with ellen: a conspiracy theory
tess @24kzouis

niall horan died in 2011 and was replaced with ellen: a conspiracy theory

Just a load of ~theories~.

Spongebob SquarePants is dead and was replaced by a lookalike: a thread by me
bri 🇵🇷 @wangsculo

Spongebob SquarePants is dead and was replaced by a lookalike: a thread by me

The Bananas in Pyjamas are dead and have been replaced by lookalikes: a conspiracy thread by me
- @NotEvaAbidin

The Bananas in Pyjamas are dead and have been replaced by lookalikes: a conspiracy thread by me

groot died and was replaced by a lookalike: a thread
🌪 @karengiIIn

groot died and was replaced by a lookalike: a thread

And a little bit of shade.

Aunt Viv is dead &amp; was replaced by a look alike: a conspiracy theory thread
han' @hanxine

Aunt Viv is dead &amp; was replaced by a look alike: a conspiracy theory thread

New conspiracy theory: Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced with a clone who looks nothing like her
LK @_w0rmboy

New conspiracy theory: Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced with a clone who looks nothing like her

It's getting out of hand.

Baze &amp; Chirrut didn't actually die, those were their spiritual clones &amp; they remain alive in an unknown location: a… https://t.co/liAt7N7TOG
carol îmwe @carxlinv

Baze &amp; Chirrut didn't actually die, those were their spiritual clones &amp; they remain alive in an unknown location: a… https://t.co/liAt7N7TOG

Okay so hear me out but I have a conspiracy theory that Justin Bieber died a few years ago and has been replaced by… https://t.co/gfAbcBrVRv
Drew Gooden @drewisgooden

Okay so hear me out but I have a conspiracy theory that Justin Bieber died a few years ago and has been replaced by… https://t.co/gfAbcBrVRv

Okay, I actually believe this one.

Timbaland was not a rapper but a guy working for Timberland : a conspiracy theory thread
ℳaël 王子 @SillyBlueSky

Timbaland was not a rapper but a guy working for Timberland : a conspiracy theory thread

