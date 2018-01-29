Someone Edited A Video Game Character To Look Less "Tumblr" And Everyone Took The Piss
Thicc Pikachu is what peak performance looks like.
So Fortnite is a survival video game in which you rebuild a homeland and defend it from monsters. You can play as a range of characters, including one called "Tank Penny."
At some point following the release of the game, someone edited a photo of Tank to "un-tumblrize" her - make her skinny, whiter, and fit conventional ideas of western attractiveness.
Last week, Twitter user @incantatricks shared the photo.
The image quickly spread across social media. First people got mad.
ADVERTISEMENT
Then, the memes started.
People started by using examples of changes made to popular culture characters.
ADVERTISEMENT
But it quickly got weird.
Okay this one is good the meme can stay.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.