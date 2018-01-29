BuzzFeed News

Someone Edited A Video Game Character To Look Less "Tumblr" And Everyone Took The Piss

Thicc Pikachu is what peak performance looks like.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on January 29, 2018, at 9:38 a.m. ET

So Fortnite is a survival video game in which you rebuild a homeland and defend it from monsters. You can play as a range of characters, including one called "Tank Penny."

At some point following the release of the game, someone edited a photo of Tank to "un-tumblrize" her - make her skinny, whiter, and fit conventional ideas of western attractiveness.

It is unclear when the edit was made, but it appears on 4chans video game board in mid-September.

Last week, Twitter user @incantatricks shared the photo.

imagine thinking that a character who actually looks realistic is “Tumblrized”
Vivian @incantatricks

imagine thinking that a character who actually looks realistic is “Tumblrized”

@incantatricks told BuzzFeed that a friend found the image on an alt-right blog that they couldn't recall.

The image quickly spread across social media. First people got mad.

Then, the memes started.

Maurice Reimann @Vetaro

@milonssecretcat @incantatricks

People started by using examples of changes made to popular culture characters.

Bring back my beloved childhood SJW thicc pikachu
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Loaf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Naan_Binary_

Bring back my beloved childhood SJW thicc pikachu

@milonssecretcat @incantatricks I hate myself for making this
Max Cohen @OhHeyGuysItsMax

@milonssecretcat @incantatricks I hate myself for making this

Damn the SJWs for Tumblrizing furries
Deo @DeoTasDevil

Damn the SJWs for Tumblrizing furries

But it quickly got weird.

It's Mary @RTgrl_

@incantatricks

Okay this one is good the meme can stay.

