People Keep Sharing This Shocking Calendar Showing A Month In Femicide Cases
"I decided to do it because no one else would, not the media or the newspapers," the creator told BuzzFeed News.
A calendar showing the alarming number of cases of violence against women that happened in Argentina last month has gone viral on Twitter.
Ramiro, a 17-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, created the calendar in early April in reaction to what he felt was a refusal by others to acknowledge Argentina's high femicide rates.
"I decided to do it because no one else would, not the media or the newspapers," Ramiro told BuzzFeed News.
"They just have reported like three or four cases" he said. "The local media only cares about the girls who are from Buenos Aires."
ADVERTISEMENT
The calendar includes the hashtag #NiUnaMenos, the Argentinian feminist movement which has been campaigning for an end to gender-based violence. The names included on the calendar are color coded by cases — missing (desaparecida), murdered (asesinada), abused (abusada), and murdered and abused (asesinada y abusada).
Ramiro said he set up google alerts to help him accurately connect dates and cases.
Throughout April, people shared Ramiro's calendar, expressing their horror at the numbers.
"People reacted with concern," Ramiro said. "Concern because no one appears to care about those femicides."
Ramiro said that he may make another calendar for May, but he hopes, "that this stops at the point where an update would not be needed anymore."
An estimated 220 cases of femicide took place Argentina last year.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.