Why A Supporting Marvel Character Has One Of The Internet's Most Passionate Fandoms

"This was my first time meeting a celebrity at a Con ever and I was extremely excited but nervous as well. Sebastian was the absolute sweetest — you could genuinely tell he was very happy to be there and meeting everyone. The first thing he did when I went over to see him was give me a big hug, and I'll never forget that. He was just so humble and wonderful. And the fact that I got to stand holding him for a good minute was not too bad either."