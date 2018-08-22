Russians Are Trolling Elon Musk With Terrible Life Hack Inventions And It Has Become A Huge Meme
At least 50% of these are better than the submarine.
This week, a tweet went viral for pointing out that Russians have an ongoing meme in which they tweet terrible inventions and life hacks at Elon Musk.
The tweets are really good.
The meme started earlier this year but gained popularity when Musk sent his Tesla into space in February.
And they have become so popular that there’s a viral fake tweet in which Musk addresses the meme.
In fact, the tweets are so good that last month Meduza reported that some of those participating in the meme had their accounts locked. A similar thing happened to those who changed their display name to Elon Musk, which was revealed at the time to be because of ongoing crypto currency scams.
So in response, people kept tweeting at Musk, asking if he had the guts to ban them.
But it also didn’t stop the memes.
Maybe Musk is just scared of competition?
