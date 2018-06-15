This Video Shows How Bad The Situation Is For Rohingya Muslims Right Now
Reports say that three people have already died in the camps due to heavy rain, though others suggest that the number could be higher.
BuzzFeed News has been sent video footage of flooding destroying Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
The footage, sent by Rohingya activist and blogger Ro Nay San Lwin from the Kutupalong and Balukhali refugee camps, show people wading through flood waters and homes filled with dirty water.
Lwin has been closely following the Rohingya crisis and regularly tweets and blogs about it.
Similar footage showing damaged homes, landslides, and people fleeing flooded areas has been shared across social media by other activists and aid workers.
The start of monsoon season in Bangladesh has many worried that flooding will bring fresh troubles to the thousands living across Cox's Bazar.
There are also fears that flood waters will bring disease into the camps and damage, making it difficult to deliver food and medicine and to treat those injured in landslides.
Images and videos from the camps spurred people on social media to encourage others to pay attention to the Rohingya again.
It is estimated that nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have traveled to southeastern Bangladesh since last August to escape persecution in Myanmar.
