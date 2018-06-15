This Video Shows How Bad The Situation Is For Rohingya Muslims Right Now

UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Edouard Beigbeder released a statement on Thursday, saying that a huge number of those settled in the region will be affected by the coming rainy season.

“Thousands of children and their families are living in shelters on hilly areas with no trees, rocks or shrubs to hold sandy ground – much of which has now turned into mud - as the rains continue and the water table rises rapidly," he said. "“It’s vital that refugees in the most vulnerable locations are able to move to safer locations, but many families – who have already faced upheavals several times over the last few months – are reluctant to abandon their makeshift homes.”

It is estimated that nearly 700,000 Rohingya have traveled to the southeastern region of Bangladesh since last August to escape persecution in Myanmar.