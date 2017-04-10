BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Suggested Calling Pretty People Snacks And It's So Cute, You Have To Do It

news

Someone Suggested Calling Pretty People Snacks And It's So Cute, You Have To Do It

You sweet little pretzels.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 10, 2017, at 10:43 a.m. ET

Last week, 21-year-old Sotonye Jack tweeted an observation he'd had.

I like how we call pretty girls snacks lol I love snacks?
king sigh @cybersygh

I like how we call pretty girls snacks lol I love snacks?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jack told BuzzFeed News he'd noticed a lot of people giving girls nicknames based around snacks, and he was into it.

I'm going to start calling girls my favorite snacks, you fuckin cute ass bruschetta w cherry tomatoes
king sigh @cybersygh

I'm going to start calling girls my favorite snacks, you fuckin cute ass bruschetta w cherry tomatoes

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It is really adorable to me and I thought it'd be even more so with an added personal flavor of the favorite food aspect," he said.

Call your girl your favorite snack if you real
king sigh @cybersygh

Call your girl your favorite snack if you real

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jack's suggestion caught on, people took his advice, asked their partners to call them snack food, and tweeted the responses.

Twitter: @djbbgar
ADVERTISEMENT

It was super cute.

@maddiecortez11 hey grilled cheese you so delicious hun https://t.co/vg2394aVGY
CandyCain @jasoncain24

@maddiecortez11 hey grilled cheese you so delicious hun https://t.co/vg2394aVGY

Reply Retweet Favorite
Youre my favourite croissant ever https://t.co/SLCVhugInQ
Sam Villareal @smvlrl

Youre my favourite croissant ever https://t.co/SLCVhugInQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And delicious.

@djbbgar
ash♡♡♡ @ashley_christin

@djbbgar

Reply Retweet Favorite
My baby's gonna hit me with that "pepperoni pizza roll" rq https://t.co/ROU0pm9oB1
carly @carlayschips

My baby's gonna hit me with that "pepperoni pizza roll" rq https://t.co/ROU0pm9oB1

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But it worked better for some than others.

@djbbgar :/
@HOSNAZAHIR

@djbbgar :/

Reply Retweet Favorite
@djbbgar it didn't work 😤
rachel @nvmrachel

@djbbgar it didn't work 😤

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jack told BuzzFeed News that he's being really enjoying responses and is glad to have added his spin on a trend.

@djbbgar
jssca reuben sndwch @coolerjessica

@djbbgar

Reply Retweet Favorite
@djbbgar girl, same
hales @HaleyPalomino

@djbbgar girl, same

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Jack also confirmed that he does practice what he preaches. "I've been calling pretty girls my favorite snacks reflexively ever since," he said.

@djbbgar same
kaylee @cordova_kaylee

@djbbgar same

Reply Retweet Favorite
When she's fiercely independent and self satisfied:
king sigh @cybersygh

When she's fiercely independent and self satisfied:

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So would you like to be called a snack?

    So would you like to be called a snack?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hell yeah I'm delicious.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'd rather not be.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'm super hungry after reading this.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So would you like to be called a snack?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT