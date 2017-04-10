Someone Suggested Calling Pretty People Snacks And It's So Cute, You Have To Do It
You sweet little pretzels.
Last week, 21-year-old Sotonye Jack tweeted an observation he'd had.
Jack told BuzzFeed News he'd noticed a lot of people giving girls nicknames based around snacks, and he was into it.
"It is really adorable to me and I thought it'd be even more so with an added personal flavor of the favorite food aspect," he said.
Jack's suggestion caught on, people took his advice, asked their partners to call them snack food, and tweeted the responses.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was super cute.
And delicious.
ADVERTISEMENT
But it worked better for some than others.
Jack told BuzzFeed News that he's being really enjoying responses and is glad to have added his spin on a trend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jack also confirmed that he does practice what he preaches. "I've been calling pretty girls my favorite snacks reflexively ever since," he said.
-
So would you like to be called a snack?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So would you like to be called a snack?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.