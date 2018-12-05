People Are Angry The Cut Published An Article That Said Priyanka Chopra Is A Scam Artist
"She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion."
So you probably know that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last weekend.
On Tuesday, New York Magazine's the Cut published an article about the wedding, titled Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?
The article has since been removed, but a cached version remains.
The article's argument is that Chopra's marriage to Jonas is purely a career move and a benefit to her.
The piece begins by suggesting that Chopra has trapped Jonas. It goes on to say that her admitting to being "a little indulgent" shows personality flaws, and that the couple's extended and lavish wedding celebrations felt fake and over the top. Throughout it refers to the marriage as a scam and Chopra as a scam artist.
The article provoked a backlash online.
People said that the piece was xenophobic and racist in its portrayal of South Asian women marrying Western men.
And that suggesting Chopra needed Hollywood success minimised the power of Bollywood and the Indian film market.
Others criticized it for failing to understand how Indian weddings work.
And said that the focus on Priyanka benefiting from the arrangement was sexist.
In short, people got mad. So much so that even Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar shared their thoughts on the piece.
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' fiancé, also criticized the article.
And following the criticism, The Cut removed all mentions of the word "scam" in the piece. However the word remained in the tags of the article, and in tweets promoting it.
However the cut has since removed the article and published a note saying, "Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize."
They also deleted tweets promoting the piece.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the writer of the article for comment.
