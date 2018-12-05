BuzzFeed News

People Are Angry The Cut Published An Article That Said Priyanka Chopra Is A Scam Artist

"She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion."

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 5, 2018, at 10:29 a.m. ET

Posted on December 5, 2018, at 6:52 a.m. ET

So you probably know that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last weekend.

On Tuesday, New York Magazine's the Cut published an article about the wedding, titled Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?

The article has since been removed, but a cached version remains.

The article's argument is that Chopra's marriage to Jonas is purely a career move and a benefit to her.

The piece begins by suggesting that Chopra has trapped Jonas. It goes on to say that her admitting to being "a little indulgent" shows personality flaws, and that the couple's extended and lavish wedding celebrations felt fake and over the top. Throughout it refers to the marriage as a scam and Chopra as a scam artist.

The article provoked a backlash online.

@TheCut what a weird piece
JuanPa @jpbrammer

@TheCut what a weird piece

Holy fuck, @TheCut. How many people did you set out to offend with this terrible, culturally ignorant, and flat-out bilious piece? https://t.co/CvSPf4lFUY
Karanjeet Kaur @Kaju_Katri

Holy fuck, @TheCut. How many people did you set out to offend with this terrible, culturally ignorant, and flat-out bilious piece? https://t.co/CvSPf4lFUY

People said that the piece was xenophobic and racist in its portrayal of South Asian women marrying Western men.

@mollymulshine @mRiah Would be great if next time it could be done in a way that doesn’t make a foreign woman of color sound like she’s stealing a baby at a time when people Hate Immigrants as sport
Beejoli Shah @beejoli

@mollymulshine @mRiah Would be great if next time it could be done in a way that doesn’t make a foreign woman of color sound like she’s stealing a baby at a time when people Hate Immigrants as sport

@TheCut @mRiah I'm hoping that this is just a tongue and cheek article and not meant to be serious. If not, then you are consumed with racist, sexist and xenophobic hatred. The gold-digging Indian woman is trying to steal the virtue of the young innocent White boy trope is cringe-worthy. SMH
Sydney Chandler @syds180turn

@TheCut @mRiah I'm hoping that this is just a tongue and cheek article and not meant to be serious. If not, then you are consumed with racist, sexist and xenophobic hatred. The gold-digging Indian woman is trying to steal the virtue of the young innocent White boy trope is cringe-worthy. SMH

also congrats to @TheCut for publishing the single most sexist and frankly xenophobic take on the priyanka/Jonas wedding?! Priyanka has had an extremely productive and successful career and she is doing nick Jonas a favor by marrying him. https://t.co/bG03xnaoxC
Khushbu Shah @KhushAndOJ

also congrats to @TheCut for publishing the single most sexist and frankly xenophobic take on the priyanka/Jonas wedding?! Priyanka has had an extremely productive and successful career and she is doing nick Jonas a favor by marrying him. https://t.co/bG03xnaoxC

And that suggesting Chopra needed Hollywood success minimised the power of Bollywood and the Indian film market.

@nehmatks @TheCut @priyankachopra @nickjonas The piece is also reflective of the American idea that the US is the centre of the world. The idea that PC could be so hugely successful without her start in Hollywood seems unimaginable
/kruː/ @motleykru

@nehmatks @TheCut @priyankachopra @nickjonas The piece is also reflective of the American idea that the US is the centre of the world. The idea that PC could be so hugely successful without her start in Hollywood seems unimaginable

@TheCut @mRiah The sexism, racism &amp; xenophobia really jumped out lol. You're so mad that a deserving Indian woman found someone who values her worth. The one time a South Asian woman is thriving in Hollywood after working so hard, she gets called a scammer. I hope you do some soul-searching.
Eva @EvaFromThe6ix

@TheCut @mRiah The sexism, racism &amp; xenophobia really jumped out lol. You're so mad that a deserving Indian woman found someone who values her worth. The one time a South Asian woman is thriving in Hollywood after working so hard, she gets called a scammer. I hope you do some soul-searching.

@TheCut @mRiah As if crossing over to Hollywood is considered some major career feat? Do you even know how many millions of ppl watch Bollywood and how large the industry is? H’wood is no major upgrade for her she was already a star, just not for the white man
Banorama @Mbano

@TheCut @mRiah As if crossing over to Hollywood is considered some major career feat? Do you even know how many millions of ppl watch Bollywood and how large the industry is? H’wood is no major upgrade for her she was already a star, just not for the white man

Others criticized it for failing to understand how Indian weddings work.

@TheCut @mRiah Uhhh all Indian weddings have several ceremonies over a number of days. Thanks.
happy honda days @SorryMomDotGov

@TheCut @mRiah Uhhh all Indian weddings have several ceremonies over a number of days. Thanks.

@TheCut @mRiah Ha ha ha ha wtf is this article. "Even more upsetting, she’s a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback" https://t.co/oUMo9Ozx1I
Emm. @Emmm_mmm

@TheCut @mRiah Ha ha ha ha wtf is this article. "Even more upsetting, she’s a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback" https://t.co/oUMo9Ozx1I

And said that the focus on Priyanka benefiting from the arrangement was sexist.

Baffled by this wholly sexist and a tad bit racist takedown of @priyankachopra as a "global scam artist" just for being a successful brown woman monetising a personal milestone, literally in the exact same tradition of decades-old celebrity culture ?! https://t.co/0zgeruklSW
Ritika Bhatia @riottika

Baffled by this wholly sexist and a tad bit racist takedown of @priyankachopra as a "global scam artist" just for being a successful brown woman monetising a personal milestone, literally in the exact same tradition of decades-old celebrity culture ?! https://t.co/0zgeruklSW

This is racist, sexist and a new low in "journalism". Shame on you @TheCut ! https://t.co/r6dLCz70FW
Rajesh @rajeshrdk

This is racist, sexist and a new low in "journalism". Shame on you @TheCut ! https://t.co/r6dLCz70FW

In short, people got mad. So much so that even Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar shared their thoughts on the piece.

For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you! https://t.co/bmbbX7LrAT
Sonam K Ahuja @sonamakapoor

For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you! https://t.co/bmbbX7LrAT

Depressed with the state of the world &amp; current affairs? Here’s some good ol’ fashioned puerile filth published by @TheCut 2 add some pointless venom 2 ur day. Also someone invite @mRiah to an Indian wedding 🙄🙄🙄 Might assuage some of her misguided angst! #yellowjournalism https://t.co/3q8cPMElrp
Swara Bhasker @ReallySwara

Depressed with the state of the world &amp; current affairs? Here’s some good ol’ fashioned puerile filth published by @TheCut 2 add some pointless venom 2 ur day. Also someone invite @mRiah to an Indian wedding 🙄🙄🙄 Might assuage some of her misguided angst! #yellowjournalism https://t.co/3q8cPMElrp

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' fiancé, also criticized the article.

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6
Sophie Turner @SophieT

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6

And following the criticism, The Cut removed all mentions of the word "scam" in the piece. However the word remained in the tags of the article, and in tweets promoting it.

Haha @TheCut has quietly deleted the 'global scam artist' bit from the PC piece. But no apologies offered, just a straight-faced 'this post has been updated' in the end. Funnily the tag 'Scam' is still there in the tags at the bottom of the page. h/t @Shalininess
Sruthijith @sruthijith

Haha @TheCut has quietly deleted the 'global scam artist' bit from the PC piece. But no apologies offered, just a straight-faced 'this post has been updated' in the end. Funnily the tag 'Scam' is still there in the tags at the bottom of the page. h/t @Shalininess

However the cut has since removed the article and published a note saying, "Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize."

They also deleted tweets promoting the piece.

BuzzFeed News has contacted the writer of the article for comment.

CORRECTION

Sophie Turner is Joe Jonas' fiancé. An earlier version of this post called her his girlfriend.

