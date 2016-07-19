BuzzFeed News

Please Don’t Put Pokémon Go Lures On Children’s Hospitals

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 10:45 a.m. ET

Recently, people have being sharing this post that suggests Pokémon Go users should go to children's hospitals and place lures so the kids there can play too.

unrealray13.tumblr.com

The idea has spread across social media networks.

Twitter: @search
Pokémon Go Sunshine Coast
Pokémon Go London
People have even been acting on the advice.

Twitter: @search\
Twitter: @search
Twitter: @search

However, this well-meaning act probably isn't the best idea. The Royal Children’s Hospital provided BuzzFeed News with this statement it sent to a player who wanted to put Lures on Pokéstops near hospitals:

Unfortunately, Pokémon Go can create many challenging issues, as well as safety concerns, for the hospital and patients, and may impede medical staff in their work.

Patients at the RCH are among the sickest in Victoria.

While we understand everyone’s good intentions, we would prefer if people did not place ‘lures’ at the RCH. We have lots of entertainment and distractions for our patients, who are confined to wards and unable to move about the hospital. Placing lures around the hospital, when children cannot leave their rooms, may create unrealistic expectations, and subsequently, much disappointment.

We’d appreciate if you would not encourage ‘lures’ being placed here.

We know everyone means well, and appreciate that the kids are in their thoughts!

Gaming website Destructoid said they received an email intended for staff at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ohio, warning that the game encourages players to enter possibly restricted areas.

destructoid.com

Multiple other hospitals have issued warnings after people have entered the buildings looking for Pokémon.

This is on the door to enter a *hospital* in Omaha. #PokemonGO
Bradley Davis @bradleydaviswsj

This is on the door to enter a *hospital* in Omaha. #PokemonGO

bbc.co.uk

But in case you're worried that about kids in hospital missing out on the game, fear not. Some hospitals are using the game to encourage children, with supervision, to move round the hospital.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
just saw a nurse wheel a disabled kid outside of the children's hospital just so he could play Pokemon Go. honesty warmed my heart.
Matthew Makk @matthewmakk

just saw a nurse wheel a disabled kid outside of the children's hospital just so he could play Pokemon Go. honesty warmed my heart.

Luke's mom says @Pokemon Go has been a lifesaver to get him out of his hospital room and moving around!
Advocate Children's @AdvocateKids

Luke's mom says @Pokemon Go has been a lifesaver to get him out of his hospital room and moving around!

TL;DR: Let medical professionals handle it.

