People Have Discovered The Perfect Way To Mess With Your Cat

People Have Discovered The Perfect Way To Mess With Your Cat

Just in case you don't know, this is genius.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 12, 2017, at 8:27 a.m. ET

On Monday, Twitter user Danielle Matheson tweeted an exchange she said she'd had with her mother.

Nobody has had a more productive day than my mother
Danielle Matheson @prograpslady

Nobody has had a more productive day than my mother

Twitter: @prograpslady

Matheson's mother had discovered a trick on the internet. She was told if she put a square on the floor, her cat would get into it.

Twitter: @prograpslady

It totally worked!

Twitter: @prograpslady

Matheson's mother's text inspired others to try out the trick on their own cats.

@prograpslady True
Erin Bahrenfuss @ebarnz7

@prograpslady True

@prograpslady #nationalpetday
lily @istalklouis

@prograpslady #nationalpetday

It worked super well for a lot of them.

@prograpslady I am so mad this just happened
Ryan Nemeth @HotYoungBriley

@prograpslady I am so mad this just happened

@prograpslady
steph @stephseifert1

@prograpslady

Others struggled a bit.

@UzumakiDay @prograpslady @dxsolate @dvniicvke @SenorBathroom I WAS WRONG I WAS SO WRONG
Quasitonio @Tonio_vibes

@UzumakiDay @prograpslady @dxsolate @dvniicvke @SenorBathroom I WAS WRONG I WAS SO WRONG

@prograpslady I need a bigger box
Neil Adams @Neilbot2525

@prograpslady I need a bigger box

~Surprisingly~ some cats refused to cooperate.

@prograpslady "Nope! I will not fall for you Pinterest."
Anne Helm @SeeroiberJenny

@prograpslady "Nope! I will not fall for you Pinterest."

@prograpslady Either cat or square is defective.
Lost Limey 🇬🇧🇪🇺 @lost_limey

@prograpslady Either cat or square is defective.

But it seemed to work on humans.

@prograpslady Update: it works
Mother Goose @bbrumfiel13

@prograpslady Update: it works

According to actual science, cats probably enter the square because it looks like a new territory, and they want to explore.

@prograpslady Success!
dc! @dcramps

@prograpslady Success!

But whatever the reason is for the special relationship between cats and squares...

@prograpslady it tru
ek @ekdouros

@prograpslady it tru

...one thing is for certain.

@prograpslady
Nature Boy @Lizzy_Hampton

@prograpslady

This is a very blessed Twitter thread.

@prograpslady
Ryan Nemeth @HotYoungBriley

@prograpslady

🐱💖 🔲

@Jyngerbread @prograpslady @thathalf_blood Does a luggage count??
Humberto Lopez E @eespitia14

@Jyngerbread @prograpslady @thathalf_blood Does a luggage count??

