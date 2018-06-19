Someone Drew Remy From "Ratatouille" And Gordon Ramsay Meeting And Everyone Loves It
A meeting of minds.
On Monday, 22-year-old Tumblr user midori-n shared a piece of fan art she drew.
In case you are unaware of what is going on here, that's Gordon Ramsay, a celebrity chef who has become known for his Twitter-based food critique.
And Remy, the superstar rodent chef from Ratatouille.
The user told BuzzFeed News that the idea for the piece came to her after watching a load of Kitchen Nightmares clips on YouTube.
"I started daydreaming about Gordon giving positive feedback to restaurants. Then I remembered the little rat from Ratatouille," she said. "I thought it'd be cute."
ADVERTISEMENT
People agreed. So far, it has over 20,000 notes on Tumblr, with many sharing the art and saying how cute it is.
And hey, it kind of answers this ongoing question.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.