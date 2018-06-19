BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Drew Remy From "Ratatouille" And Gordon Ramsay Meeting And Everyone Loves It

news

Someone Drew Remy From "Ratatouille" And Gordon Ramsay Meeting And Everyone Loves It

A meeting of minds.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 19, 2018, at 9:18 a.m. ET

On Monday, 22-year-old Tumblr user midori-n shared a piece of fan art she drew.

View this post on
midori-n

In case you are unaware of what is going on here, that's Gordon Ramsay, a celebrity chef who has become known for his Twitter-based food critique.

Use a tray you idiot! https://t.co/IsRdqKMDK2
Gordon Ramsay @GordonRamsay

Use a tray you idiot! https://t.co/IsRdqKMDK2

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Remy, the superstar rodent chef from Ratatouille.

Disney Pixar / Via disney.wikia.com

The user told BuzzFeed News that the idea for the piece came to her after watching a load of Kitchen Nightmares clips on YouTube.

"I started daydreaming about Gordon giving positive feedback to restaurants. Then I remembered the little rat from Ratatouille," she said. "I thought it'd be cute."

ADVERTISEMENT

People agreed. So far, it has over 20,000 notes on Tumblr, with many sharing the art and saying how cute it is.

View this post on
midori-n
View this post on
midori-n
View this post on
midori-n

And hey, it kind of answers this ongoing question.

I need to know if @GordonRamsay likes the movie Ratatouille!!!
Bonnie Davis @bonniedavis69

I need to know if @GordonRamsay likes the movie Ratatouille!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT