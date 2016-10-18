BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's What Happens When Your Photos Are Stolen By A Facebook Meme Page

news

Here's What Happens When Your Photos Are Stolen By A Facebook Meme Page

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 18, 2016, at 11:59 a.m. ET

Sophia Christele Chester is a 32-year-old author from Cambridge, Maryland.

Sophia Christele Chester

Last year, Chester participated in the first #blackoutday, a Tumblr event celebrating blackness through the sharing of photos, GIFs, and videos. Chester used the occasion to talk about cystic hygroma, a condition she was born with.

View this post on

The post went viral, and Chester did a number of follow-up posts and videos about it.

On Monday, Chester received a message from one of her Tumblr followers notifying her that her photos were being used by a Facebook page under the name "Elena Moreno" to get likes.

Sophia Christele Chester

The post has received 28,000 likes since being shared on Sunday.

Facebook: elenamoreno15
ADVERTISEMENT

Chester immediately commented on the post pointing to her original blog. Friends and supporters joined in.

She says she was subsequently blocked by the page.
Sophia Christele Chester

She says she was subsequently blocked by the page.

When friends reported the incident to Facebook, they were told that the page was doing nothing wrong.

Sophia Chester

The page appears to regularly use other users' photos for likes.

Facebook: elenamoreno15
ADVERTISEMENT

While Chester told BuzzFeed News that she was unhappy with the page and Facebook's response, she said she decided to use the exposure as an opportunity to promote her work.

Facebook: elenamoreno15

"My Momma taught me that if life gives you lemons you can make lemonade with it," she said.

Facebook: elenamoreno15

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both the Facebook page and Facebook for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT