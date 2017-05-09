BuzzFeed News

People Would Like K-Pop Fans To Get Off Their Election Hashtag

world

"Did you guys vote for GD or Peaceminusone?"

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 9, 2017, at 6:56 a.m. ET

Today is Election Day in South Korea — people are going to the polls to elect the successor to impeached former president Park Geun-hye.

To mark the occasion, voters have been sharing selfies and photos of themselves inked with South Korea's distinct red voting stamp, and the hashtag #투표인증, which means, "I voted."

#투표인증 They voted with me
뭏뫃 @mwoohmwo

#투표인증 They voted with me

According to the Korea Herald, this election marks the first time people have been allowed to take photos outside of polling stations and openly express their preference among candidates.

#투표인증 #2017투표했어요 Today Moon
Doo @awesomedoo

#투표인증 #2017투표했어요 Today Moon

투표합시다. #투표인증 #투대문
웹프머 고인규 @inkyunim

투표합시다. #투표인증 #투대문

제19대 대통령선거, 투표완료! 😆 #투표인증
신감자 @ShinGamja

제19대 대통령선거, 투표완료! 😆 #투표인증

However, shortly after the hashtag was started, K-pop fans took interest in the hashtag.

Wooah, this is Trendic Tópico. What is this about? #투표인증
Joe &amp; Seok 🌸 @JoeandSeok

Wooah, this is Trendic Tópico. What is this about? #투표인증

what is this? #투표인증
jungkookissjeon97 @Army_CherryJK

what is this? #투표인증

Some thought it was about voting for one of their favourite artists.

#DafBama2017_BigBang I saw this trending #투표인증 and tought that corean make trend with G-Dragons Coup d'etat album… https://t.co/ogKLeIvquv
Mermijon Jo @MermijonJo

#DafBama2017_BigBang I saw this trending #투표인증 and tought that corean make trend with G-Dragons Coup d'etat album… https://t.co/ogKLeIvquv

#투표인증 ????did you guys vote relating to GD or peaceminusone?
A Beauty @Zolijah25

#투표인증 ????did you guys vote relating to GD or peaceminusone?

I think is PEACEMINUSONE 😁😁 #투표인증
LIBERTY @IDLBRTY

I think is PEACEMINUSONE 😁😁 #투표인증

Alright Korea.#투표인증 I vote for @BTS_twt for @BBMAs #BTSBBMAs
기음| Taehyung🌸 @SugaHansol

Alright Korea.#투표인증 I vote for @BTS_twt for @BBMAs #BTSBBMAs

Others speculated on whether K-pop musicians would be voting in the presidential election.

I still wonder if EXO is going to vote today =) BTS will vote later according to a news article =) #투표인증
keen @keenoppa17

I still wonder if EXO is going to vote today =) BTS will vote later according to a news article =) #투표인증

#투표인증 Does others EXO vote already or it is just Suho?
Rineldy Richard @RineldyR

#투표인증 Does others EXO vote already or it is just Suho?

He really never forgets his Gucci stuff ㅎㅎㅎ☝🏻☝🏻 #투표인증
우니 @VorHOPE9495

He really never forgets his Gucci stuff ㅎㅎㅎ☝🏻☝🏻 #투표인증

It didn't help that the symbol for voting in South Korea was used by G-Dragon on a previous album.

Also I have no idea what's going on w this hashtag but I want the Coup D'Etat peace sign so #투표인증
bee 🐝 @starlightonew

Also I have no idea what's going on w this hashtag but I want the Coup D'Etat peace sign so #투표인증

Some people weren't impressed with this.

This is an important hashtag and I think you shouldn't talk K-Pop here Actually Don't talk about K-Pop at every Korean hashtag #투표인증
beyza/baeisa 🇹🇷 @scifivskdrama

This is an important hashtag and I think you shouldn't talk K-Pop here Actually Don't talk about K-Pop at every Korean hashtag #투표인증

#투표인증 please do not use this hashtag as a kpop hashtag :)
brit | bbma + exams @britneynguyen23

#투표인증 please do not use this hashtag as a kpop hashtag :)

Please don't use this #투표인증 as K-Pop hashtag!! It's election today in Korea and this is far more important than K-Pop or anything else!!!!
#SIGNAL @FateNumberIC

Please don't use this #투표인증 as K-Pop hashtag!! It's election today in Korea and this is far more important than K-Pop or anything else!!!!

Some K-pop fans weren't happy either that a hashtag usually used to show support for artists was the same as the election one.

Today i open my Instagram kpop acc all i can see are hands bc of this #투표인증 scroll till down and still hand so i close my Instagram hahahaha
Machi 💫 @svtwonwoozi

Today i open my Instagram kpop acc all i can see are hands bc of this #투표인증 scroll till down and still hand so i close my Instagram hahahaha

But hey, at least those voting in today's election will get the result quicker than G-Dragon's new album.

Good luck everyone💕💪 #투표인증
봄날 @londonbuehler

Good luck everyone💕💪 #투표인증

