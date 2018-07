After A Woman Was Beaten By A Gang, People Trolled Her With This Hashtag

The attack of a prominent Mexican woman led the hashtag #GolpearMujeresEsFelicidad — or "Beating women is happiness" — to start trending all over Twitter.

Last month, 39-year-old Mexican Olympic medalist and senator Ana Gabriela Guevara was beaten by a group of men while traveling on a highway in Mexico.

Guevara was riding on her motorcycle on Dec. 11, 2016, when she was hit by a car. She told the BBC that a group of four men exited the vehicle and began to beat her. She was hospitalized for her injuries.