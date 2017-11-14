People Should Never Have Been Allowed To Build Pets On "The Sims 4"
Dear god, what are you all doing?
On Friday, The Sims 4 introduced the ability to build cats and dogs as part of an expansion pack.
Of course, this idea in principle is totally cute and very wholesome. The game even donates to animal charities.
And yeah, some people did make some super-cute pets.
And some were weird but creative.
But mostly, it just proves that people should never have been allowed this power.
What the hell.
No.
We're all monsters.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
