Poland Might Change Its Abortion Law But The Internet Is Fighting Back

Kacper Pempel / Reuters

The proposal has the backing of the Catholic Church; more than 92% of Poland is Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.

The parliamentary committee will review the bill and make recommendations before referring it back for a full vote. But there's no deadline for its work, and in Poland, as in the US, bills referred to committees sometimes just die there.

The Polish parliament also defeated another, more liberal abortion bill on Friday.

Both proposals were "citizens' initiatives," which means they were drafted by citizens groups outside of parliament and supported by over 100,000 citizens' signatures.